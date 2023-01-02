BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning.

BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are no suspects. No other information on the incident is available.

