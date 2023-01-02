BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning.Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized
BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are no suspects. No other information on the incident is available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0