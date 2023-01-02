ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Baby delivered in car with help of Montgomery County officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A baby was born on New Year's Day in a car on the Intercounty Connector with the help of Montgomery County officials. A call for a medical emergency came in around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The baby was delivered prior to MCFRS' arrival...
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
POTOMAC, MD
WTOP

Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff

A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
