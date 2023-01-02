Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO