Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child
HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
NBC Washington
Race-Based Traffic Stops Decreasing in Prince George's County, New Data Says
Race-based traffic stops in Prince George’s County appear to be decreasing, according to Maryland’s Race-Based Traffic Stop Data Dashboard. The information comes from the Maryland Statistical Analysis Center. The center reported that race-based stops in Prince George’s have gone down 79% since 2018. Analysts used traffic stop...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
Teens armed with ghost gun carjack rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two teenaged boys were arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County. The 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy are being charged as adults for carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint on Monday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers responded to...
fox5dc.com
Baby delivered in car with help of Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A baby was born on New Year's Day in a car on the Intercounty Connector with the help of Montgomery County officials. A call for a medical emergency came in around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The baby was delivered prior to MCFRS' arrival...
After condo explosion, displaced families are paying fees on homes that 'no longer exist'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — It's been almost two months since a building in the Potomac Oaks Condominium complex exploded. "Our building is sitting here, just slowly falling apart," said Grace DiMartini on Thursday. She and her mom, Traci DiMartini, told WUSA9 they've been left in the dark by the condominium...
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
Police launch homicide investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place around 6 p.m.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year. On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on...
WTOP
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
foxbaltimore.com
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff
A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
School bus catches fire in Anne Arundel County, no injuries reported
A school bus caught fire near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.
WUSA9
