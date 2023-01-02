ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
ALTAVISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cbs19news

Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

All southbound lanes reopened on I-81 in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 163 near Buchanan, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed at this time. They say traffic is back up over...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Recovery mission continues for missing boaters

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

House fire under investigation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says they are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters say the fire is in the 400 block of Holly Street and parts of Pansy St., Hawes St., and a lane of Bedford Ave. are closed at this time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power restored in Lynchburg: AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power is reporting that about 1,450 of its customers are in the dark in the City of Lynchburg. Appalachian Power says the outage includes the area of West Lynchburg, Woodland, and Riverside. The estimated restoration time is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash

Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
DANVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Charlottesville man now missing for six months

It's been six months since a 60-year-old man went missing from Charlottesville without a trace. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. John Milton Harris III was last seen in the early morning hours of July 1st around Moore's Creek. Charlottesville Police Department Detectives Christopher Raines and Jacob Bowlin told WMRA that Harris was camping out there in a tent near other people experiencing homelessness, and that morning he left without telling anyone where he planned to go. One of Harris's sisters, who lives a few hours away, reported him missing just over a week later. She typically spoke with him about once a week, and it is abnormal for her to not hear from him for this long.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Great Wilderness Brewing Company...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location

T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Firefighter found dead in Bedford Co. Pond

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue reports that a firefighter was found dead in a pond on Friday night. Officials say the firefighter has been identified as Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company. Not only was he a volunteer firefighter but the company’s secretary and treasurer as well.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

One person injured after being found shot in Roanoke

On 01-01-23 at 4:56 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Upon arrival Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injury was serious but doesn’t appear to be life threatening. He was alert and able to talk with responders but is not cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to this area after being shot. The adult male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy