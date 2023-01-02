Read full article on original website
Andrea Barlow
3d ago
Why are there negative comments about these babies. That's terrible. May God bless these babies lives.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
fox29.com
Kensington brewery adopts afternoon curfew for kids; most adults happy with new rule
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A local brewery is changing the rules for parents and has adopted a no kids after 2 p.m. policy. "First of all, I have two young children. I’m gonna put that out there," co-owner of Human Robot, Jake Atkinson, stated. Atkinson says they are putting their...
fox29.com
Philadelphia fire: 1 year after the deadly fire, a memorial is unveiled to honor those who died
FAIRMOUNT - One year after a tragic fire in Fairmount kills twelve, including eight children, a headstone marking those lost is unveiled to families and Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner speaks of a national effort to save lives. It was an early morning fire that raced through the three-story rowhome owned...
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
fox29.com
'Shocking': Neighbors rattled by double homicide in quiet Philadelphia suburb
Authorities say Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead inside their home Delaware County's quiet Chester Heights neighborhood. Investigators later ruled their deaths as homicides, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety.
South Jersey mother found guilty of killing 23-month-old son
The 23-month-old's desecrated remains were found on his mother's property hours after the initial search.
fox29.com
State Police: 7-month-old baby abducted from Vineland found safe, child's father arrested
VINELAND, N.J. - State Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing baby. The initial alert was for a 7-month-old baby girl who was abducted by her 22-year-old father, according to police. Officials say the baby was last seen in Vineland on Wednesday night...
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
Submitted by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing person Tymiere Hunter. He was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., on the 58XX block of Belmar Street. He is 5’2″, 119 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatpants, white t-shirt and black jacket. Anyone with any information on Tymiere’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Prosecutor: Father charged for abducting 7-month-old baby from Vineland, fleeing to Pennsylvania
VINELAND, N.J. - A Vineland man has been arrested and charged in connection with Thursday morning's Amber Alert for his child. State Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania issued early morning Amber Alerts for a seven-month-old baby girl, who was last seen with her father in Vineland on Wednesday evening, authorities say. Police say he allegedly fled with the child in the area of the Cumberland Mall.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A vehicle owned by My Kutie Poo, an African American doll maker was set on fire by an arsonist on Christmas morning. My Kutie Poo makes dolls for children, modeled after African Americans, giving children a chance to have dolls that represent them and their community. At around 12:37 am, the suspect approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Francis Street and put a combustible accelerant on the windshield of the vehicle. He then set it on fire and fled. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the incident. At this time, police did The post African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
N.J. mom found guilty of killing, burning, dismembering her 23-month-old son
A Cumberland County jury has found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county prosecutor. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted. The jury found her guilty of all counts after resuming deliberations Wednesday.
fox29.com
Officials: Girl hit by stray bullet, 2 men critically injured after possible argument leads to shooting
KENSINGTON - A young girl was shot and injured by a stray bullet, while two other people were critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, around 7:30, on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street. MORE HEADLINES:. Police: Man dies after...
Father of 7-month-old whose disappearance led to Amber Alert is charged
UPDATE: At 4:15 p.m., the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Rivera had been additionally charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats and a second count of endangering the welfare of a child. The father of a 7-month-old girl who was found safe on Thursday morning hours after New Jersey authorities...
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
fox29.com
Video: Minivan goes up in flames on Christmas; arson suspect wanted by Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect has found himself on the Philadelphia police wanted list after an act of mischief on Christmas Day. Video captured the moment a man set a minivan on fire on the 1600 block of Francis Street in North Philadelphia around 12:37 a.m. Police say the suspect...
fox29.com
DA: Officer used lawful force in shootout with suspect near King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Montgomery County officials announced the Upper Merion police officer involved in a shooting with an armed man in the King of Prussia parking lot has been cleared in the use of force. The investigation stemmed from a December 18 incident at the King of Prussia...
