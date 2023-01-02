Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana police
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges. Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs...
wbrz.com
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies responding...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
theadvocate.com
2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says
Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
brproud.com
Wanted suspects robbed, shot victim in Tigerland area, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are looking for two suspects accused of an armed robbery turned shooting in the Tigerland area. Police said the suspects followed the robbery victim after getting off of a CATS bus on Monday, Jan. 2. The incident reportedly occurred on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland Apartments.
wbrz.com
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead has filed a motion seeking a status hearing after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee Parish and spanned East...
brproud.com
Central police say stolen vehicle was left running during chase
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Central Police Department recovered two vehicles that were reported missing from different cities in Louisiana within hours of each other. According to CPD, while investigating a separate incident, an officer found a parked vehicle without a license plate in the...
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements set for Brusly High School student killed in police chase
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Brusly High School student killed in a police chase on New Year’s Eve. The visitation for Caroline Gill, 16, will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Her funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
Family of Baton Rouge man killed in police pursuit in 2017 demand changes amid another tragedy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The death of two teenage girls after a high-speed police chase has raised concerns about pursuit policies. Rev. Robert Scott and his family have demanded change for years after they lost their son in a similar tragedy. “Here we go again with another tragedy that...
wbrz.com
Suspect shot multiple times into home off Highland Road; one injured
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge men facing charges in Ascension crime spree; burglars reportedly shot at homeowners
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting on Edwin Street nearly month after victim's death
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting nearly a month after the victim's death. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found shot to death on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 10. Nearly four weeks...
wbrz.com
Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
theadvocate.com
Pierre Part man fined for illegal hunting, harboring live baby alligator, officials say
A Pierre Part man was fined this week after a complaint about an alleged illegal early morning hunting trip brought authorities to the man's residence, where they discovered he was harboring a live baby alligator, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. Jasson Hebert, 49, received several citations Sunday,...
wbrz.com
Police give update on two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area and stemmed from an armed robbery and an attempted murder. The victim, a...
Community remembers New Iberia murder victim, 49-year-old Jermaine Riles
The life and remembrance of Jermaine Riles, 49, lives on as community members and activists reflect on his personality and call for justice in his case.
theadvocate.com
Woman convicted in poisoning death of boyfriend shouldn't be free pending appeal, court says
A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend to death will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a judge’s ruling to set bond while she contests her conviction. Meshell Hale, 55, was found guilty last month...
