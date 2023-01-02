In the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2023, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at Frey’s Nursery in Orange. It appeared that the suspect used a firearm to enter the business where a vehicle was ultimately stolen. Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle behind The Horseman Store, located at 519 S. Lutcher in Orange. As Officers were attempting to make contact with the occupant, the vehicle quickly sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the City of Orange. During the pursuit, the suspect fired several rounds from a shotgun towards the pursuing officers. Officers continued to pursue until the suspect wrecked the stolen vehicle at the intersection of 16th and Cordrey. The suspect quickly exited the vehicle and evaded officers on foot. Officers pursued the suspect; however, he was not apprehended.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO