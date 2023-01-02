Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
kjas.com
JCSO says ATV and other items stolen
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a man has reported his all-terrain vehicle and other items as stolen. According to a statement released by the department, deputies responded on Friday to a report of possible loose livestock when a man discovered his fence had been cut. However, upon closer inspection he discovered that a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 four-seater, a Stihl Chainsaw, a Honda 3500 Generator with unique markings, and various tools had been stolen from the property.
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
kjas.com
Stolen tractor found, other items still missing after Newton County crime
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a stolen tractor has been found, but other items remain missing after the department’s first reported burglary of 2023. According to Burby, it happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1st at 1282 County Road 3102 in the Call Community. Burby said...
kogt.com
OPD Releases McMillen Report
In the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2023, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at Frey’s Nursery in Orange. It appeared that the suspect used a firearm to enter the business where a vehicle was ultimately stolen. Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle behind The Horseman Store, located at 519 S. Lutcher in Orange. As Officers were attempting to make contact with the occupant, the vehicle quickly sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the City of Orange. During the pursuit, the suspect fired several rounds from a shotgun towards the pursuing officers. Officers continued to pursue until the suspect wrecked the stolen vehicle at the intersection of 16th and Cordrey. The suspect quickly exited the vehicle and evaded officers on foot. Officers pursued the suspect; however, he was not apprehended.
Two suspects accused of New Year's Day burglary wanted by Newton County Sheriff's Office
CALL, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects believed to be involved in a New Year's Day burglary. It happened Sunday, January 1, 2022 shortly before 10 p.m. at 1282 County Road 3102 in Call. The suspects allegedly stole a Kubota tractor with...
KFDM-TV
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
12newsnow.com
Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police
ORANGE, Texas — The 35-year-old man who police in Orange believe is responsible for a string of crimes over two days that ended in a three hour standoff before he was arrested has a lengthy criminal record. Chadwick Alan McMillen, 35, of Orange, was arrested after the Orange Regional...
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say they've identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say they have now identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store/gas station. Police say on Monday, December 26, she stole lottery tickets from 910 S Major (Exxpress Mart). She fled the property in an older black Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra truck.
kalb.com
BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB/KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Hank Windham, 45, of Starks, the man wanted in a homicide investigation, was located and arrested for second-degree murder. Windham was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on George Windham Road. The homicide occurred in the area...
kogt.com
Police Arrest Suspect
The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is being treated for his injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Port Arthur Thursday night. It happened before 8 p.m. on 39th Street near Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur. Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver...
Staff, customers speak out after SUV stolen from West Orange-Cove CISD used in smash-and-grab
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two police departments are investigating after an SUV stolen from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was used in a separate burglary. Both crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other. Around 4 a.m., West Orange Police received a call...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2023. Raymond Leon Pate, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; attempted burglary; resisting an officer by flight; attempted possession of marijuana; attempted possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 44-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time of the blaze.
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
kogt.com
Smith Pleads Guilty
A Vidor man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday. Job Allen Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person today before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. According to court documents,...
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
