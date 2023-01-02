ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick

After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Cowboys cut James Washington

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports

Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job

A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were to give him an offer this upcoming offseason. ESPN's David Newton reported Tuesday, citing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh's NFL return 'done deal' if he gets offer

Jim Harbaugh’s name is floating around the NFL … again. The Michigan coach reportedly would leave his college football gig for another run in the NFL if he received an offer from a team, The Athletic reported Monday, citing multiple sources close to Harbaugh. “I think it is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson officially DNP; Tyler Huntley limited

John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson “week to week” when the quarterback injured his knee Dec. 4. A month later, Jackson still isn’t ready to return. The Ravens listed Jackson as DNP on their practice report Wednesday, the 13th consecutive practice he has missed. His availability for Week...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice

Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

How Purdy, Kittle mischievously embrace Iowa college rivalry

The Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle connection has become a 49ers touchdown machine as of late, and their on-field chemistry might come as a surprise considering the pair's longstanding college rivalry. Purdy, the rookie quarterback, is an Iowa State alum, while his veteran tight end is a University of Iowa product. And...
IOWA CITY, IA
NBC Sports

NFL players likely to be traded in 2023

Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
NBC Sports

Coin toss could determine location of Bengals-Ravens playoff game

On Friday, the NFL’s owners will resolve various issues related to the unofficially official cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. One wrinkle relates to the AFC North championship. The Ravens beat the Bengals earlier this year. If the Ravens complete the sweep on Sunday, the Bengals would still win the division, based on having a higher overall winning percentage.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement,’ appears to be ‘neurologically intact’

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NBC Sports

Kyle Trask may see playing time for Bucs this weekend

Though the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and the conference’s No. 4 seed with last week’s win over the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles has stated his intention to play starters in Week 18 against the Falcons. But there’s also a decent chance some reserves may see playing...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy