Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NBC Sports
If Bills-Bengals is cancelled, should Bills-Chiefs AFC title game happen at neutral site?
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As...
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut James Washington
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports
Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job
A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were to give him an offer this upcoming offseason. ESPN's David Newton reported Tuesday, citing...
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Harbaugh's NFL return 'done deal' if he gets offer
Jim Harbaugh’s name is floating around the NFL … again. The Michigan coach reportedly would leave his college football gig for another run in the NFL if he received an offer from a team, The Athletic reported Monday, citing multiple sources close to Harbaugh. “I think it is...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson officially DNP; Tyler Huntley limited
John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson “week to week” when the quarterback injured his knee Dec. 4. A month later, Jackson still isn’t ready to return. The Ravens listed Jackson as DNP on their practice report Wednesday, the 13th consecutive practice he has missed. His availability for Week...
NBC Sports
Report: Former NFL player Peyton Hillis in intensive care after swimming accident
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after a swimming accident. KNWA in Arkansas reports that Hillis was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the accident, which took place in Pensacola, Florida, reportedly after Hillis went into the water to save his children from drowning. His children are OK.
NBC Sports
Jadeveon Clowney not expecting to return: I need to be around somebody that believes in me
Jadeveon Clowney has played four consecutive seasons on one-year deals. After the Seahawks acquired him in a trade with the Texans in 2019, he went to Tennessee and then Cleveland. The edge rusher signed another one-year deal with the Browns this offseason. He expects Sunday to be his final game...
NBC Sports
QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice
Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
NBC Sports
Things We Learned: Buchner may be ‘special,’ but Notre Dame’s offense will be ground- and TE-focused again in 2023
Notre Dame has a dangerous quarterback on its roster right now. If nothing else, Friday’s 45-38 win against No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl confirmed Irish rising junior Tyler Buchner brings entertainment whenever he walks onto a football field. His three touchdown passes — including a gorgeous...
NBC Sports
How Purdy, Kittle mischievously embrace Iowa college rivalry
The Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle connection has become a 49ers touchdown machine as of late, and their on-field chemistry might come as a surprise considering the pair's longstanding college rivalry. Purdy, the rookie quarterback, is an Iowa State alum, while his veteran tight end is a University of Iowa product. And...
NBC Sports
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023
Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
NBC Sports
Coin toss could determine location of Bengals-Ravens playoff game
On Friday, the NFL’s owners will resolve various issues related to the unofficially official cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. One wrinkle relates to the AFC North championship. The Ravens beat the Bengals earlier this year. If the Ravens complete the sweep on Sunday, the Bengals would still win the division, based on having a higher overall winning percentage.
Podcast: Should the Rockets run more offense through Alperen Sengun?
With Monday’s loss to Dallas, the young Houston Rockets (10-27) have now lost nine of their last 10 games. After ranking No. 17 in net offensive rating among the NBA’s 30 teams in November, they’ve ranked dead last (No. 30) since and are at No. 29 for the full season.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement,’ appears to be ‘neurologically intact’
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NBC Sports
Kyle Trask may see playing time for Bucs this weekend
Though the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and the conference’s No. 4 seed with last week’s win over the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles has stated his intention to play starters in Week 18 against the Falcons. But there’s also a decent chance some reserves may see playing...
Comments / 0