A Quick Overview of the Lore of League of Legends
League of Legends is packed to the brim with content related to the lore of its characters, maps, and even its items. Regardless of whether you're a beginner...
O Rei Pelé FIFA 23: How to Get Loan Pelé and Rare Players Pack
How to complete the FIFA 23 O Rei Pelé SBC for a Prime Icon Pele loan item and Rare Players Pack.
How to Claim FIFA 23 World Cup Rewards
FIFA 23 World Cup Rewards are now available to claim marking the end of a long World Cup event in Ultimate Team. EA Sports introduced a World Cup update to FIFA Ultimate Team during the tournament. The promotion featured a lengthy Swaps program, multiple promotions including Path to Glory and Team of the Tournament, Showdown SBCs and more. A key part of the promotion was the special World Cup Player items that were used in Swaps. Items collected also built toward a special engagement reward for packs, coins and more.
FIFA 23 Premier League POTM November/December: How to Vote, Nominees
FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Month voting for November/December opened up on Jan. 5 as leagues and players returned to action following the World Cup. Player of the Month awards were paused during the World Cup festivities. Players can once again vote for their choice and hope for an exciting and meta SBC in the near future. POTM awards for the Bundesliga, LaLiga and more should start up again soon as well.
Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23: How to Complete the Mid Icon SBC
Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23 Mid Icon SBC is now live for 30 days giving players a chance to craft one of the best players in the game. EA Sports periodically releases Icon SBCs, whether as players or guaranteed packs, throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. FIFA 23 players can now complete a Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC which requires 12 segments in total. While the price is steep, Zidane is by far an endgame midfielder either at CAM, CM or CDM. This is the biggest Icon SBC released so far since Mid Jairzinho was released.
Top 5 League of Legends Ships We Love
Today is the day that we stop calling our fellow teammates cancer, and start celebrating love. Or at least we can all bond over the fact we're playing League on
YouPorn Says Overwatch League is Hurting Its Viewership
YouPorn shared some illuminating graphs Thursday explaining that during the Overwatch League broadcasts last week, YouPorn saw a dip in site traffic. On the...
League of Legends Season 13: How to Prepare
Before League of Legends Season 13 starts Jan. 10, it is important to know the best champions to play and items to buy. The meta has changed drastically since Season 12 with new jungle changes, items and much more. League of Legends Season 13: How to Prepare. Popular Champions. Udyr...
Kai'Sa Confirmed as Kassadin's Daughter in League of Legends
Though this comes as no surprise to speculative League of Legends fans, Kai'Sa's parentage has been confirmed. She is Kassadin's daughter. Kai'Sa's voice...
FIFA 23 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC went live Jan. 3 during Winter Wildcards Team 2 giving fans a nice limited-repeatable SBC to complete and open now or save for Team of the Year. EA Sports periodically releases upgrade SBCs throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle giving fans a chance to upgrade their squads. Winter Wildcards has featured multiple SBCs and objectives for fans to engage with to either build up pack stock for Team of the Year, or open now to try and pack some of the current promotional items.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus LTM Event Start Date
Overwatch 2's new Deathmatch LTM Battle for Olympus is just around the corner, but when does it start?. Blizzard is set to kick off the new year with something exciting in Overwatch 2 — a brand new LTM. Themed around mighty Greek mythology, Battle for Olympus sees new in-game content head to Overwatch 2.
FIFA 23 FUT Champions Rewards Detailed: Jan. 4 Update
FIFA 223 FUT Champions rewards detailed as of the Jan. 4 update and Team of the Week resumption.
