ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Claim FIFA 23 World Cup Rewards

FIFA 23 World Cup Rewards are now available to claim marking the end of a long World Cup event in Ultimate Team. EA Sports introduced a World Cup update to FIFA Ultimate Team during the tournament. The promotion featured a lengthy Swaps program, multiple promotions including Path to Glory and Team of the Tournament, Showdown SBCs and more. A key part of the promotion was the special World Cup Player items that were used in Swaps. Items collected also built toward a special engagement reward for packs, coins and more.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Premier League POTM November/December: How to Vote, Nominees

FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Month voting for November/December opened up on Jan. 5 as leagues and players returned to action following the World Cup. Player of the Month awards were paused during the World Cup festivities. Players can once again vote for their choice and hope for an exciting and meta SBC in the near future. POTM awards for the Bundesliga, LaLiga and more should start up again soon as well.
DBLTAP

Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23: How to Complete the Mid Icon SBC

Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23 Mid Icon SBC is now live for 30 days giving players a chance to craft one of the best players in the game. EA Sports periodically releases Icon SBCs, whether as players or guaranteed packs, throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. FIFA 23 players can now complete a Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC which requires 12 segments in total. While the price is steep, Zidane is by far an endgame midfielder either at CAM, CM or CDM. This is the biggest Icon SBC released so far since Mid Jairzinho was released.
DBLTAP

Top 5 League of Legends Ships We Love

Today is the day that we stop calling our fellow teammates cancer, and start celebrating love. Or at least we can all bond over the fact we're playing League on
DBLTAP

League of Legends Season 13: How to Prepare

Before League of Legends Season 13 starts Jan. 10, it is important to know the best champions to play and items to buy. The meta has changed drastically since Season 12 with new jungle changes, items and much more. League of Legends Season 13: How to Prepare. Popular Champions. Udyr...
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC: How to Complete

FIFA 23 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC went live Jan. 3 during Winter Wildcards Team 2 giving fans a nice limited-repeatable SBC to complete and open now or save for Team of the Year. EA Sports periodically releases upgrade SBCs throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle giving fans a chance to upgrade their squads. Winter Wildcards has featured multiple SBCs and objectives for fans to engage with to either build up pack stock for Team of the Year, or open now to try and pack some of the current promotional items.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus LTM Event Start Date

Overwatch 2's new Deathmatch LTM Battle for Olympus is just around the corner, but when does it start?. Blizzard is set to kick off the new year with something exciting in Overwatch 2 — a brand new LTM. Themed around mighty Greek mythology, Battle for Olympus sees new in-game content head to Overwatch 2.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy