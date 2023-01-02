Vote Now: Who should be this week's SBLive South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 9. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jordan Frazier, Cardinal Newman, Boys Basketball

The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored 27 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in an 83-55 win over Seaforth (N.C.). He also scored 13 points and 5 steals in a 57-52 loss to Concord (N.C.) Academy.

Alexis Jacobs, Ben Lippen, Girls Basketball

Jacobs posted a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds in a 49-31 win over Cambridge Academy. In addition, she scored 20 points and got 10 rebounds in a 50-23 win over Richard Winn Academy.

Jacquez Dash-Drayton, Porter-Gaud, Boys Basketball

A 6-foot-7 center, Dash-Drayton was named to the all-tournament team in the Lowcountry Roundball tournament. Dash-Drayton scored 18 points in a 55-47 win over Fort Dorchester.

Brandon Crawford, Irmo, Boys Basketball

Crawford scored 21 points and blocked 3 shots as Irmo beat Butler 80-65 to win the Mountaineer Classic. The 6-foot-9 senior was named MVP.

Braysen Stockman, Ben Lippen, Boys Basketball

Stockman scored 20 points as the Falcons beat Ridge Spring-Monetta 65-43 in the Panther Classic.

Lawson Wade, Richard Winn Academy , Boys Basketball

The 6-foot-6 post player had 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 4 steals in a 57-14 rout of Ragin Prep.

Tamya Hutchinson, Hilton Head Christian, Girls Basketball

A 5-foot-4 junior point guard, Hutchinson is averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.7 steals.

Denver Mathis, Fort Dorchester, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-10 senior is averaging 13.8 points and 13.4 rebounds. She has been in double figures for rebounding every game.

Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay, Girls Basketball

Nettles, a 5-foot-7 senior, is averaging 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.3 steals and 3.7 assists.