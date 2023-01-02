Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
Tottenham vs Portsmouth - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham vs Portsmouth in the FA Cup, with TV & live stream details, team news and score prediction.
Man Utd on course to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace
Man Utd are set to sign Jack Butland on an initial loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted lineup to face Villarreal away in La Liga.
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Antonio Conte reveals what it would take for him to leave Tottenham
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has admitted he is prepared to walk away from the club if he is not 'convinced' the work they are doing will lead to success.
How to watch Saudi Pro League highlights in the UK
Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself a new club, but how can you watch him in the Saudi Pro League from the UK?
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs turn on the second half style
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Tottenham - 4 January 2023.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 19
The Premier League team of the week for Gameweek 19, which saw Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Brentford all earn big wins.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
90min
Andrey Santos: Vasco da Gama confirm Chelsea transfer
Vasco da Gama have confirmed the sale of Andrey Santos to Chelsea.
Liverpool's centre back options - ranked
Virgil van Dijk is poised for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, so what options does Jurgen Klopp have to replace him?
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
Pep Guardiola begins Arsenal mind games with 'pressure' remark
Pep Guardiola sets a challenge to his Man City side as they battle Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win.
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Supercomputer predicts Chelsea's Premier League finish
It's been a tough start to life as Chelsea boss for Graham Potter, and data experts believe it won't get much better for the Blues this season.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Silva; Man Utd fail with Felix bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Real Madrid given positive Thibaut Courtois injury update
Real Madrid training update - Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Mariano Diaz.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0