Let's Get Physical: Fashion and fitness with 'Southern Charm' star Olivia Flowers

By Ann Ricker
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

With affinity for health and wellness, Olivia Flowers proves that fashion and fitness go hand in hand.

An influencer and cast member of Bravo’s Southern Charm season 8, she spent her early years in Greenville before moving to Dallas and then California.

Now this Clemson grad calls Charleston home, a perfect setting for all things fitness.

While she loves to play tennis and run, she says she needed more direction in her workouts.

Teaming with Eric Johnson of Trifecta Athletics was a game-changing move. He helped guide her to a more balanced routine of cardio and weights.

“I appreciate a structured plan when it comes to working out. My schedule can be a little all over the place, so I find comfort in having consistency in fitness.” she said.

She puts to the test activewear that goes to the gym and beyond, as we get a glimpse into a day at Olivia's Isle of Palms, SC, home.

Behind the scenes was filled with laughs, smoothies, fabulous fitness gear and wild golf cart rides.

Photographer: Mira Adwell. Stylist: Ann Ricker. Makeup and Hair: Jami Messuri. Model: Olivia Flowers. Location: Private residence, Isle of Palms, SC.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Let's Get Physical: Fashion and fitness with 'Southern Charm' star Olivia Flowers

Community Policy