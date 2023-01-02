ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022

Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
TENNESSEE STATE
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
ATLANTA, GA
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
Kanye West Mural Appears in Glass Onion Movie

Kanye West has been out of the limelight for the past few weeks, but his image recently showed up in the new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. On Dec. 23, the new movie starring an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista began streaming on Netflix, with fans taking note of one scene where Ye makes a cameo, sort of. In a scene taking place at the exorbitant island mansion of billionaire tech guru Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton), a large mural featuring Kanye can be seen in the background.
ABC Uses Quavo Photo Instead of Takeoff in Year-End Memorial Tribute

ABC News is catching heat after using a photo of Quavo instead of Takeoff in a year-end memorial tribute. On Monday (Dec. 26), ABC News ran a two-hour special titled The Year: 2022, which recapped the major events of the year. During their in memoriam section, they mistakingly posted a photo of Quavo when noting the untimely death of Takeoff. Many Twitter users have documented the blunder.
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) 2022 was a healthy year for music. Big dogs like Drake and Kendrick Lamar reminded folks of their artistic dominion. Lyricists like JID, Smino and Saba came through in the name of substance. New Atlanta popped out with new efforts from Gunna, Lil Baby and a storied string of boss moves from 21 Savage. And new blood from GloRilla to Yeat claimed their territory in hip-hop as well. There was truly something for everybody. So, now that the curtains are closing on this year, it’s time to salute the established producers who helped push the sounds and songs of these rappers forward, making their music all possible.
These Legal Cases Shocked Hip-Hop in 2022

In 2022, several hip-hop artists had to perform on the biggest stage on Earth—the courtroom. Arguably, one of the most shocking criminal cases to happen this year was the YSL racketeering case against Young Thug, Gunna and 26 YSL codefendants. Thugger is still fighting his case, but Gunna was released after making a plea deal with prosecutors. This prompted critics to accuse the Atlanta rapper of snitching on Thug and other members of the YSL collective. However, Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, insisted that the Georgia-bred rapper didn't snitch and won't have to testify in the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case. The YSL RICO trial is set to start on Jan. 9, 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Speaking on Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian said it's not easy co-parenting with Kanye West. In an emotional interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, which premiered on Monday (Dec. 26), Kim Kardashian broke down in tears and disclosed that co-parenting with Kanye West has been very difficult but she is doing everything possible to shield their children from seeing and hearing their famous father's erratic behavior and hateful comments.
Adele Gives Love to Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict

Adele is among several music artists who have shown their support for Megan Thee Stallion following the Tory Lanez trial. On Friday night (Dec. 23), while Adele was performing at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, Adele sent her love to Megan Thee Stallion. "Someone said, 'Why doesn’t Adele have backup dancers?' and then someone made a video of 'Water Under the Bridge' with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it. Remember that?" the pop singer asked the crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023

With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
ATLANTA, GA
Big Scarr Died From Accidental Prescription Drug Overdose – Report

Big Scarr's manner of death has reportedly been revealed. On Friday (Dec. 23), less than a full 24 hours since news first broke that the Memphis rapper had died, TMZ reported a family member of the late rhymer confirmed he died from an accidental prescription drug overdose. According to the celebrity news site, Scarr's uncle Arthur Woods tells them the rapper died at his girlfriend's home in Memphis. It is believed Scarr suffered from chronic pain due to being in a serious car accident when he was 16 years old. He was also shot in 2020, which required surgery.
MEMPHIS, TN
