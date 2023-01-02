Read full article on original website
Distressed Hawthorne Man Disarmed By Fair Lawn Police After Threatening To Kill Dad
An armed and distressed Hawthorne man was subdued by police in Fair Lawn after he threatened to kill his father, authorities said. Officers who responded to a 911 call from the 25-year-old man himself found him holding a knife and a baseball bat on River Road at Berdan Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Couple arrested, accused of running shoplifting ring in New Jersey
WEST MLFORD, New Jersey -- A couple in New Jersey is facing charges in connection to an alleged shoplifting ring. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, were arrested Dec. 14 after an investigation by the West Milford Police Department and officials in Passaic County. Police received a report of...
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
SEE ANYTHING? Man, 19, Wounded By Gunfire In Englewood, Shooter Sought
Police are looking for the shooter who wounded a 19-year-old man Tuesday night in Englewood. The victim walked into Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said. It wasn't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said. Police...
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city
Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said. Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 after colleagues...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings. Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
PennLive.com
Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting
A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Police shoot, kill man during exchange of gunfire at N.J. motel, authorities say
A man being sought on an attempted murder charge was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire at a New Jersey motel on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday. The man’s name was not released by the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all fatalities involving encounters...
Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say
Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Christmas Day
Eddie Webb, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, in connection with the fatal shooting of Khalid Lockett on Christmas Day, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Webb was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30, at...
wrnjradio.com
Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
Decrease in shootings and homicides in Paterson
Community activist Corey Teague says violent crime is still a major issue. The city of Paterson is experiencing a decline in violent crime. There were 27 homicides and 101 shootings in 2022, which is about a 10% decline from 2020, when the city saw what the mayor called an “epidemic” of gun violence. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says there are two main reasons for the drop: police taking more than 200 guns off the streets and a partnership with community anti-violence groups. But some members of the community don’t believe the decline in shootings and homicides tells the whole story. Community activist Corey Teague believes a number of incidents may not be included in the city’s count because the crimes are committed by police themselves.
