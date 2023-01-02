Community activist Corey Teague says violent crime is still a major issue. The city of Paterson is experiencing a decline in violent crime. There were 27 homicides and 101 shootings in 2022, which is about a 10% decline from 2020, when the city saw what the mayor called an “epidemic” of gun violence. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says there are two main reasons for the drop: police taking more than 200 guns off the streets and a partnership with community anti-violence groups. But some members of the community don’t believe the decline in shootings and homicides tells the whole story. Community activist Corey Teague believes a number of incidents may not be included in the city’s count because the crimes are committed by police themselves.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO