Cortland County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Tioga County

An Owego man has been charged with murder. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, James Kvassay was arrested January 4th and charged with Murder in the 2nd degree after deputies responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in Owego for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner...
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges

New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
SOLVAY, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
VERONA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for infractions in the county. According to the sheriff's office, Justin M. Westbrook of Brooktondale was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 38 on New Year's Eve. Westbrook was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
Shore News Network

Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children

UTICA, NY – A domestic dispute between a man and a woman escalated after her children tried to intervene to separate the couple. At around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers were dispatched in response to a previous altercation on Mohawk Street earlier in the morning hours. After arriving at the undisclosed second location, a female victim told police that she and her children’s father had engaged in an argument earlier at the Mohawk Street home. “As the argument escalated, the children attempted to separate the parties, and de-escalate the situation, however the male party began to physically push the children The post Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas

Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

