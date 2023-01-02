Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Tioga County
An Owego man has been charged with murder. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, James Kvassay was arrested January 4th and charged with Murder in the 2nd degree after deputies responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in Owego for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner...
cnycentral.com
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
Endicott man wanted for first degree robbery
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phelan Nguyen on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Owego man charged with murder of his mother
A 33-year-old Owego man is being charged with murder of his mother.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Man Wanted on Robbery Charge
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man it says is wanted on a robbery charge. The office is looking for Phelan J. Nguyen, who was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of Endicott. He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing...
Cortland woman arrested with estimated $10k in drugs
Last week, a Cortland woman was arrested on major drug charges following a police investigation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for infractions in the county. According to the sheriff's office, Justin M. Westbrook of Brooktondale was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 38 on New Year's Eve. Westbrook was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree,...
Otsego County woman arrested for animal abuse
An Edmeston, New York, woman has been arrested following an animal cruelty investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Tompkins County man arrested for arson of an occupied building
Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.
Police looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole from the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
Otsego Co. woman arrested for abusing two children
On January 3rd, an Otsego County woman was arrested for physically abusing two children.
cnycentral.com
Auburn pair arrested after task force finds over 200 grams of heroin, other illicit drugs
AUBURN, N.Y. — After a months-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted a drug-related search warrant at a home in Auburn resulting in the seizure of approximately $48,000 worth of illicit drugs. On Tuesday, the task force conducted a vehicle stop in the City of Auburn, with...
Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children
UTICA, NY – A domestic dispute between a man and a woman escalated after her children tried to intervene to separate the couple. At around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers were dispatched in response to a previous altercation on Mohawk Street earlier in the morning hours. After arriving at the undisclosed second location, a female victim told police that she and her children’s father had engaged in an argument earlier at the Mohawk Street home. “As the argument escalated, the children attempted to separate the parties, and de-escalate the situation, however the male party began to physically push the children The post Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drugged driver gets 2 to 4 in prison for death of CNY businessman on busy thoroughfare
Syracuse, NY — A Solvay man, driving high on drugs, who crossed into oncoming traffic and killed a Jamesville businessman, will spend 2 to 4 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. It’s unclear what drugs Zachary Grant, 35, had taken before the April 1, 2022 crash on Henry...
wxhc.com
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
