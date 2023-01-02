Read full article on original website
Apex Legends players claim gifting system is “broken” & “stealing money”
Apex Legends players are claiming the gifting system is “broken” and refusing to send items, but it’s still “stealing” the coins for the transaction. Season 15 of Apex Legends added a huge amount of new content to the Outlands with the Broken Moon map, Catalyst, and an array of fresh cosmetics.
ImperialHal hits out at ‘lazy’ Apex Legends pros for not practicing
Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, professional Apex Legends player for TSM, has echoed criticism of the competitive community and hit out at players for their “laziness”. The Apex Legends pro scene is currently going through a tough period. Recent developments have seen multiple esports organizations withdraw from the space, including Cloud9, G2 and Team Liquid.
League of Legends players say ARAM is dying because of new changes
After getting some massive changes ahead of Season 13, League of Legends players are voicing their displeasure with the changes to ARAM mode. While League of Legends has a reputation for being an ultra-competitive MOBA with a thriving esports scene, casual players have managed to find their spots to enjoy the game’s vast lineup of characters.
What are Overwatch 2 Endorsements? System and levels explained
Overwatch 2 uses Endorsements to help create a positive environment for both new and returning players, allowing teammates to give each other a shoutout after a match. But what does Endorsing do in Overwatch 2, and how does it work?. Millions of players have hopped into Overwatch 2 since it...
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
Elon Musk Suffers ANOTHER Meltdown, RAGES At Ex-Twitter Employee During Tense Q&A Session
Elon Musk had yet another meltdown this week when asked by a former employee about Twitter’s current software engineering potential, RadarOnline.com has learned.The contentious back and forth came Tuesday night as Musk attended a virtual meeting on Twitter Space hosted by an infamous hacker, George Hotz, who stepped down from his role at the social media giant earlier in the day.But the Q&A took a dramatic turn when Ian Brown, who previously worked at Twitter for eight years before moving to Netflix, pressed Musk about the 51-year-old billionaire’s claim Twitter would need a “total rewrite of the whole thing” if...
Epic Games Is Paying the Largest Penalty Ever Fined by the FTC - for How it Duped Kids and Parents in its Fortnite Game
Fortnite, a hugely popular game created by EPIC Games.Photo byFortnite. Epic Games, a massive private company with a $32 billion valuation, has received the FTC’s highest penalty ever — for duping customers, mostly children, and its “dark patterns” and billing practices.
An employee laid off by Meta says he got a strange package from the company marked 'leaver' with two emojis inside and no note
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
New Overwatch 2 “pay to lose” skin gives players major disadvantages in-game
A new Overwatch 2 Medusa skin is being dubbed “pay to lose” by players for giving them some big disadvantages if they have it equipped in matches. The upcoming Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event is finally making use of all those Greek skins players have been unlocking, but Widowmaker’s cosmetics are creating some big issues.
Wild Rift is the perfect jumping-on-point for League of Legends
League of Legends is an intimidating game, but Wild Rift is a great way to find your feet. Here’s why. If you’ve just finished watching Arcane, and are wondering how to get started with League of Legends, we’ve got bad news – it’s going to be tough.
Apex Legends players want Rampage-style buff for “least picked” sniper
Apex Legends fans want to see the “least picked” sniper get a charging buff similar to the Rampart in order to boost its utility. Apex Legends is set to get some pretty big updates to kick off 2023, with the new Spellbound Collection Event introducing new cosmetics and a new heirloom for Seer.
Modern Warfare 2 player reveals outstanding inflatable decoy trick
A Modern Warfare 2 player discovered the perfect use for an inflatable decoy, which works like a charm in multiplayer and Warzone. Modern Warfare 2’s introduction of the drill charge and inflatable decoy provided players with new tools for engaging in gunfights. Players praised the drill charge as CoD’s “best addition” in years but couldn’t replicate the same initial success with the inflatable decoy.
Ex-FaZe player Cented quits Fortnite due to “focused and targeted harassment”
Evan ‘Cented’ Barron, a Canadian Fortnite pro, has announced he has quit the esport due to “focused and target harassment” following his departure from FaZe Clan after he used a racial slur in a live stream. In a Twitlonger released on January 3, Cented announced his...
iiTzTimmy explains why he stopped playing Apex Legends in Season 15
Despite being well known for his Apex Legends skills, 100 Thieves star Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has taken his foot off the gas, revealing why he is no longer booting it up and his frustrations with the game’s lack of progress. Over the years, iiTzTimmy has built a...
How to skip GTA Online cooldown for Dax missions & get Acid Lab upgrade fast
GTA Online players have found a way to get around the cooldown for Dax missions and get the Acid Lab upgrade quicker than the game plans. Here’s what you need to know. At the end of December, Rockstar Games finally dropped their long-awaited winter update in the form of the Los Santos Drug Wars.
Swagg & JoeWo want Warzone 2 to “get rid” of controversial Gulag changes
Warzone streamers Swagg and JoeWo have doubled down on their demands that Warzone 2’s developers “get rid of” the changes to the Gulag, which have been largely unpopular since launch. When Warzone 2 launched, players were naturally curious to see how Infinity Ward would follow-up the resounding...
League of Legends patch 13.1 notes: Jax mid-scope goes live, more Yuumi nerfs
League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with LoL patch 13.1 on its way. Riot is pushing through Jax’s promised mid-scope update as well as all the planned preseason changes, as well as preparing for Yuumi’s rework: here’s the full patch notes. New year, new League...
What are Account Levels & how to earn them in Fortnite
Account Levels track your progress across seasons in Fortnite, but how do you earn them? And how can you check your Account Level? We’ve got all the answers you need right here. If you’re curious to know how many times you’ve leveled up since you began playing Fortnite –...
Warzone 2 players beg devs to bring back fan-favorite mode from Warzone 1
Warzone 2 players are demanding that the Plunder mode from the original game makes a comeback in Warzone 2. The original Warzone Plunder mode swiftly rose to become a fan-favorite amongst players, with many using it to level up guns quickly. Players would respawn constantly, complete contracts for large sums of money, and prizes would be sprinkled everywhere on the map.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 details: Release date, rumored changes
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is coming to a close soon, meaning Valorant Episode 6 is on its way. While details regarding the upcoming new Valorant Episode are still scarce, here’s everything we currently know. As of the article’s writing, Valorant is still on Episode 5 Act 3. But...
