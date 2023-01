Kathy left us on December 31, 2022 at the age of 80. She is survived by her beloved husband and partner, Larry Willard, who was her caregiver for her last years. He did everything he could to help her. She is also survived by three nephews: Alan Korn (Claudia Simons), David Korn (Karen), and Richard Korn (Aimee). Also surviving are cousins Linda and Ivan Blumoff and Mark and Kathleen Reynolds and their families. She was predeceased by her loving parents Sarah Gross and Ben Lass and her deeply-missed sister, Letty Korn.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO