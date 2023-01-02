LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say an elderly woman was killed in a fire on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. Authorities say County 911 received a call around 8:40 AM on Tuesday morning for a report of smoke coming out of the back of a house. The caller told dispatchers that they thought the person who lived there was still inside the home.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO