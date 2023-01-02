Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
Aaron Rodgers rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner
Aaron Rodgers is winning on and off the field. The Packers quarterback is rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens. A source told Sportsgossip.com that the relationship between Rodgers and Edens, who’ve been friends for years, turned romantic a few months after things fizzled out between him and Blu Of Earth. Rodgers, 39, and Edens, 26, have not yet addressed the dating buzz. The model, who graduated from Princeton in 2018, reportedly attended Green Bay’s 41-17 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The outlet shared a screen grab of...
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
Aaron Rodgers leaves more questions than answers about his Packers future
Aaron Rodgers has created yet another aura of mystery about his future with the Green Bay Packers. Much was made last offseason about whether or not Aaron Rodgers would call it quits with the Green Bay Packers, or playing football in general. Leading into the 2023 offseason, Rodgers is teeing up a similar mysterious aura that will keep us wondering until training camp whether or not his career or time with the Packers is over.
Best NBA odds for every game today (Odds, spreads and totals for Friday, January 6th)
Friday is for hoops as the NBA has a double header on ESPN as well as a loaded card that will surely give sports bettors something to watch as they start their weekend. The marquee matchup of the night is a battle of two conference contenders as the Brooklyn Nets travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be without Zion Williamson, who is nursing a hamstring strain. The Nets had their league best 12 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday against the Bulls, but will look to start a new one against the Pelicans on Friday.
Alabama Basketball: SEC Hoops headed in right direction and not
Alabama Basketball and nine other SEC teams have played two conference games. Four SEC basketball teams have played just one conference game. Despite the fact it is WAY too early to predict any end-of-season outcomes, predictions are available in abundance. I could do the same in this post, but instead,...
Pacers young guards are growing into something
In less than 12 months, the Pacers have added three rising backcourt stars, all under the age of 23. They’re already well on their way to being special together. On the night before hitting the game-winning shot to defeat the Miami Heat, Tyrese Haliburton dined with teammates at South Beach’s popular Prime 112. Buddy Hield ordered for the table — Tomahawk steaks, truffle macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and Caesar salad. But as the young Indiana Pacers enjoyed their white-tablecloth meal in the warm, December weather, Haliburton was also ruminating on something more serious.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
Grading a Cardinals trade package for division rival Bryan Reynolds
It’s unlikely the Pirates would trade Bryan Reynolds to the St. Louis Cardinals given they play in the same division, but let’s grade it out. In a recent piece by The Athletic, Jim Bowden and Rob Biertempfel discussed some potential trade packages (submitted by fans) for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0