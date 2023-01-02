MADISON, WI (WHBL) – The Wisconsin Badgers are now in first place in the Big Ten after a 63-60 win over Minnesota at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night. Wisconsin led by 15 points with just over 15 minutes remaining in the game but Minnesota’s Ta’lon Cooper made it a three-point game with a lay-up in the final thirty seconds. However, the Gophers turned the ball over on their final possession before getting a chance to take a game-tying three.

