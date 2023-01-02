Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Prominent in Governor Evers’ Second Inaugural Address
Governor Tony Evers made prominent references to his Sheboygan County background during his second inaugural address on Tuesday in Madison. Evers, along with other elected constitutional office-holders in Wisconsin, took their oaths of office during ceremonies at noon on Tuesday in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison before a packed house in the rotunda, beginning the 46th term of the Wisconsin governorship, and marking Evers’ second term after being reelected last November.
whbl.com
Wisconsin 63, Minnesota 60
MADISON, WI (WHBL) – The Wisconsin Badgers are now in first place in the Big Ten after a 63-60 win over Minnesota at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night. Wisconsin led by 15 points with just over 15 minutes remaining in the game but Minnesota’s Ta’lon Cooper made it a three-point game with a lay-up in the final thirty seconds. However, the Gophers turned the ball over on their final possession before getting a chance to take a game-tying three.
