15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts.

Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023 should be discarded.

The CDC sad to throw the sprouts out, or return them if you have any, but do not eat them.