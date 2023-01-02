Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Discuss WEDC Grant for Maritime Museum
There is only one meeting on the calendar for the City of Manitowoc today. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by looking over a memorandum of understanding with the Wisconsin Maritime Museum to apply for the WEDC Vibrant Spaces Grant.
wapl.com
Winnebago Co Board approves order to operate homeless shelter
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Board signs off on an emergency order to staff and operate the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. County Executive Jon Doemel issued the order right before Christmas, after the shelter announced it was closing its doors for at least two weeks due to staffing issues.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Board to Gather This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Joint Dispatch Board will be in the Communications and Technology Building at 9:00 this morning. They will allow the public time to comment before getting an update from the Emergency Services Department, and another from the Public...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library: Farewell and Best Wishes, Miss Susie
The following article was submitted by Tim Gadzinski, the Marketing Associate for the Manitowoc Public Library. Some emails land harder than others. Sometimes it’s a good thing—like leftover pizza in the breakroom from an event over-buy. Other times, it’s not so great—like an announcement regarding a fantastic coworker stepping away from their position. Sadly, I’ll be writing about an example of the latter.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
seehafernews.com
MPSD Finance and Budget, Executive Committees to Gather Today
There are two Manitowoc Public School District meetings today. First, the Finance and Budget Committee will gather in the Board Room at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a referendum proposal, and immediately after that meeting, the Executive Committee will convene. They will get updates on the Governance Model, their policies, and...
seehafernews.com
City Council Election Nomination Period Ends, Primary Election Required in Manitowoc
The deadline to return paperwork for the upcoming City Council elections has passed, and numerous people have thrown their hats in the ring in Manitowoc and Two Rivers. Starting with the Clipper City, District 2 Alderman Chad Beeman and District 10 Alderman Todd Reckelberg will be running unopposed, but the rest of the seats have contention.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Discuss Ongoing, Scheduled Projects
There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Committee Room in City Hall at 5:15 p.m. They will get updates on numerous ongoing projects, including the reconstruction of Lincoln Street and Zlatnik Drive, and the Central Park West project.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Kicks Off 2023 with Five Meetings
There are five governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which will be in the Communications and Technology Building at 4:45 p.m. They will continue to review their bylaws before discussing regarding the State CJCC’s Race Equity, Inclusion, and Access Subcommittee....
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Calls 2022 “One of Our Best Years”
For some 2022 was a year to remember, including for the City of Manitowoc. Mayor Justin Nickels was on the WCUB Breakfast Club earlier this week, and he called last year one of Manitowoc’s best years. “I mean, you think from just a business standpoint, we filled up the...
seehafernews.com
Leede Research Extends Childcare Study Through January 7th
If you forgot to take the Childcare Study, being conducted by Leede Research, we have some good news. Leede CEO Dean Halvorson told us they have extended the survey through January 7th. To date, over 580 people have completed the questionnaire, which looks to get a better understanding of childcare needs in Manitowoc County.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
seehafernews.com
Kiel Police Department Swears In New Chief of Police
There is a new man in charge of the Kiel Police Department. During the City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday evening, Joe Jeanty was officially sworn in as the new Chief of Police. He is taking over the position following the retirement of Chief Dave Funkhouser. Chief...
wearegreenbay.com
Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere
(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Police Department Reviewing Candidates for Full Time Police Chief
The Plymouth Police Department is looking for a new full-time Chief of Police. Chief Jeffrey Taischeck has held the role since 2017 but announced his retirement last year. The job is currently being held on an interim basis by Deputy Chief Matthew Starker, but the Police and Fire Commission is currently reviewing candidates to fill the position full time.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Public Utilities Committee and City Council to Gather Today
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Public Utilities Committee, which will be in the Committee Room at 5:00 p.m. They will look over the planned construction projects for this year, and their intake freezing emergency plan. Then at 6:00...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/4/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Police in Fond du Lac say a 48-year-old Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9 millimeter handgun Friday night. The incident happened at the Countryside Village Apartments in the 800 block of Security Drive. The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported just before nine o’clock Friday evening.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Offering Reward in Theft Case
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information in a recent theft case. According to Sheriff Dan Hartwig, a pair of Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord, were taken from a property on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty, which is just south of Valders.
seehafernews.com
Governor Evers Meets With Madison, Milwaukee, Other Mayors
One of Governor Evers’ first tasks of his new term was a sit-down with the mayors of Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay, and Kenosha. The governor met with them all separately yesterday. The mayors represent Wisconsin’s five largest cities, and the mayors are also Democrats like the governor.
