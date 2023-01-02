ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

8 Alabama players land inside the top 100 of latest 2023 NFL draft big board

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XFmc_0k116is600
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Alabama’s football season has concluded, it is time to shift our focus to one of my favorite events each year, the NFL draft.

Despite not winning a championship, talent was not lacking on the Crimson Tide roster. Tankathon recently updated its 2023 NFL draft big board, and eight Alabama players landed inside the top 100.

The usual suspects of Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Brian Branch make an appearance, but you may find a couple of surprises rounding out the list.

Here is a complete list of all the Tide players included and where they rank according to Tankathon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uh8yT_0k116is600
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qCJ2_0k116is600
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5q5g_0k116is600
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJfI0_0k116is600
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjSAS_0k116is600
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwCo5_0k116is600
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocNVm_0k116is600
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

No. 68: Eli Ricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044S0c_0k116is600
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy