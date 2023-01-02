8 Alabama players land inside the top 100 of latest 2023 NFL draft big board

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Alabama’s football season has concluded, it is time to shift our focus to one of my favorite events each year, the NFL draft.

Despite not winning a championship, talent was not lacking on the Crimson Tide roster. Tankathon recently updated its 2023 NFL draft big board, and eight Alabama players landed inside the top 100.

The usual suspects of Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Brian Branch make an appearance, but you may find a couple of surprises rounding out the list.

Here is a complete list of all the Tide players included and where they rank according to Tankathon:

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

No. 68: Eli Ricks

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

