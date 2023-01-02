ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pros and cons of a Bojan Bogdanovic trade for the Milwaukee Bucks

It is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks have been in the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of compelling names, but it seems like they are keeping a close eye on a forward from a Central Division rival. Action Network’s Matt Moore has reported the Bucks could emerge as a possible suitor for Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been involved in his share of trade rumors since landing with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. This is not the first time the Bucks have been linked to Bogdanovic lately, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe (Subscription required) said back in the offseason that the Bucks had conversations about acquiring him before he was traded to Detroit.
3 aces Braves should already have an eye on to replace Max Fried

If the Atlanta Braves do trade Max Fried — which doesn’t seem very likely — then they should replace him with another pitcher of his caliber. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray threw the coldest of water on some odd Max Fried trade chatter which surfaced about three weeks ago: “The Braves are in win-now mode and by signing most of their young nucleus to long-term, team-friendly contracts, have payroll flexibility and don’t need to trade Fried. Will they listen? Sure. All teams listen on every player. But a trade is highly unlikely this offseason.”
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC

The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
