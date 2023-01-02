ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MILFORD, OH
Fox 19

Air Care responds to deadly pedestrian crash on I-71

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 71 were closed for nearly three hours Wednesday evening due to a crash. It happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona. That’s about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. A semi...
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
ALEXANDRIA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy