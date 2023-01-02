Read full article on original website
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals Game
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
President Biden comes to Covington
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to deadly pedestrian crash on I-71
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 71 were closed for nearly three hours Wednesday evening due to a crash. It happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona. That's about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. A semi
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers St. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers Street, near KY 18, in Florence.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a building on East Galbraith in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, a car into a building, at 5534 E. Galbraith in Sycamore Township.
