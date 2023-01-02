ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Volunteers Needed for VITA Free Tax Prep Program

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Volunteers Provide In-Person or Virtual Tax Prep Services

United Way is recruiting volunteers to provide free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax prep program.

Volunteers help individuals and families who earned $70,000 or less per household in 2022 by serving as greeters/intake specialists, tax preparers, quality reviewers and site coordinators. Many volunteers begin with no previous tax experience. IRS-training options begin in December and continue through January. Volunteers choose their site location—including new sites at the Bordeaux, Goodlettsville and Pruitt public library branches—and register for training based on their desired volunteer role. Tax prep begins in late January.

“Tax season can be daunting for anyone—especially for our neighbors struggling to put food on the table or pay rent,” says Sam Williams, United Way of Greater Nashville’s associate director of financial mobility. “This volunteer experience is so much more than just free tax prep. Our volunteers are helping break down barriers so that families and individuals can build financial stability for years to come.”

Thousands of our neighbors rely on this important service each year, not only to access critical tax credits but to save on fees that can be put toward expenses like rent, food and childcare. Volunteers help each family save, on average, more than $300 in tax prep fees. For tax year 2022, Middle Tennessee VITA volunteers completed 8,900 returns, helping taxpayers save $2.7 million in tax preparation fees and bringing $11.7 million in federal refunds back to the community.

Beginning in January, taxpayers can find their nearest VITA site and more information at UnitedWayFileFree.com or through United Way’s 211 Helpline by texting their ZIP code to 898211.

Visit volunteerforvita.org to get started.

About United Way of Greater Nashville

At United Way, we unite the community and mobilize resources so that every child, individual and family thrives. Together, we are working to create a community where every child receives a quality education, no one lives in poverty or poor health, and the most basic needs of our families are met. We are uniquely positioned to the lead this fight by bringing individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government to the table to have the tough conversations, mobilize the resources and make the smart investments that will create lasting solutions for our region’s most pressing issues. For more information, visit unitedwaygreaternashville.org and follow us on social media @UWNashville.

The post Volunteers Needed for VITA Free Tax Prep Program appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow […] The post ‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023. In addition to the seasonal events, […] The post Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Recognized Nationally for ‘Gold Standard’ in Teacher Prep Accreditation

MTSU’s College of Education was one of only 32 total institutions to be recognized by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation for its quality as an education preparation provider. Each year, CAEP selects education preparation providers accredited by the council to receive the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement designation, with other winners this year coming from across the U.S., […] The post MTSU Recognized Nationally for ‘Gold Standard’ in Teacher Prep Accreditation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Vintage Movie with Dinner & Dessert Night 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Saturday, January 7, 2023 Doors open at 7 PM. The Jazz Singer will begin at 7:30 PM. Purchase tickets here.  Monster Jam 501 Broadway, Nashville, […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU to Host Groundbreaking for New Student-Athlete Performance Center

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee State University will hold the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Student-Athlete Performance Center on Thursday, January 19 at 4 PM. The event, which is open to the public, will take place inside the Kennon Sports Hall of Fame prior to the men’s basketball game against Charlotte. The $66-million Student-Athlete Performance Center […] The post MTSU to Host Groundbreaking for New Student-Athlete Performance Center appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Charlotte Heights Church of Christ to Host Free CPR/First Aid Class

Charlotte Heights Church of Christ is hosting a Wellness Series and they are kicking it off with a CPR/First Aid Class on Saturday, January 14 at 9am. The class is free and you will receive a certification card. Leave this important class with the knowledge, skills, experience, and confidence you need to help save a […] The post Charlotte Heights Church of Christ to Host Free CPR/First Aid Class appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHARLOTTE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville […] The post Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company Celebrates Two Years with New Lunch Spot

While life was pretty much shut down in 2020, Ryan Jensen and Chris and Julie Morris decided it was time to launch their dream of having a brewery. They are now the owners of Ashland City’s first destination brewery, Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company, that sits on Main Street in the old King Automotive building. Marrowbone […] The post Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company Celebrates Two Years with New Lunch Spot appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across […] The post WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Brandon G. Martin DOB: 11/21/1980 Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TSSAA Legislative Council Makes Changes to Amateur Rule

The TSSAA Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro on Thursday, December 8. Dan Black, the Director of Schools for the Bradford Special School District, was elected to continue to serve as President of Legislative Council. Keith Turner, Athletic Director at Science Hill High School, was elected to serve as Vice President of the Legislative Council. The […] The post TSSAA Legislative Council Makes Changes to Amateur Rule appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as […] The post MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Series on Public Television Celebrates The Power of Music & Food to Bring Americans Together

Ear To The Common Ground, which debuted on Nashville Public Television on January 2, 2023, is a new half-hour series airing on public television stations across the United States that begins with one question: What if we could replace contempt with compassion in our political discourse and spend time together sharing a meal and some […] The post New Series on Public Television Celebrates The Power of Music & Food to Bring Americans Together appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

BetMGM Named an Official Sports Betting Partner of Nashville Predators

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced that the company now is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Nashville Predators. The multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena and plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena’s suite level. “The Predators are a tremendous organization with one […] The post BetMGM Named an Official Sports Betting Partner of Nashville Predators appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Southwest Airlines States They Will Return to Normal Operations by Friday

The Southwest Airlines delays and changes continue this week causing travelers more headaches getting home or to their holiday destinations. On Thursday, Southwest released a statement which says by Friday, December 30th they plan to return to normal operations with little disruptions. Stating, “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to realign Crew, their […] The post Southwest Airlines States They Will Return to Normal Operations by Friday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

January’s Second Annual Thin Mint Sprint Supports Girl Scouts

Lovers of Girls Scout cookies know that Thin Mints and all of the other delicious flavors will be making their way into the hands of troupe supporters beginning in early January, but in Ashland City there will also be the Second Annual Thin Mint Sprint on January 28 at Camp Sycamore Hills in Ashland City, […] The post January’s Second Annual Thin Mint Sprint Supports Girl Scouts appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the fermenter with real vanilla beans, […] The post Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

2023 Events at Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023). *This list includes entertainment events but does not include sports events Monster Jam Saturday – Sunday, January 7 – 8 There will be two shows on the 7th […] The post 2023 Events at Bridgestone Arena appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at  6:15 p.m. Music Note: The red […] The post What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Janet Eileen Byrd

Janet Eileen Byrd, age 72, of Ashland City, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center, in Nashville, TN. Janet was born on April 17, 1950, in Clermont, Fl to the late Norman Reason Williams and Ellen Beatrice Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her […] The post OBITUARY: Janet Eileen Byrd appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy