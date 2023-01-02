ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Rising: January 2, 2023

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxJmv_0k116Coy00

Happy New Year! Brie, Batya, & Robby make their 2023 predictions

Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss their political predictions for 2023.

Brie, Batya, & Robby break down their 2022 highlights

Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, and Batya Ungar-Sargon break down their highlights from 2022.

Social Media influencers CHARGED with FRAUD in alleged $100M stock trading scheme

Ameshia Cross and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss a case where social media influencers have been charged with fraud in an alleged $100 million stock scheme.

Scientist Breaks Down NUCLEAR FUSION BREAKTHROUGH, Future Of Renewable Energy

Experimental physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Alex Zylstra discusses a nuclear fusion reaction produced in the lab which resulted in a net energy gain.

Millennial Representatives In Congress Seek BIPARTISAN FUTURE With New Caucus

Rep. Sara Jacobs, Rep. Blake Moore, and President of The Millennial Action Project Layla Zaidane discuss the goals of the new Congressional Future Caucus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

George Santos opens a window to the ethics of political lying

New York Congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.), who faces several investigations, is not the first candidate for office accused of lying, yet many seem to act as if he is. The question is whether such lying is ethically, if not legally, wrong and why, and whether there should be laws that make such behavior illegal. For the…
The Hill

Republican rep says McCarthy detractors are ‘growing their vote’

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) said Wednesday the GOP opponents to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming Speaker appear to be “growing their vote.”  The House failed to choose a Speaker on the first day of its new session on Tuesday, reaching a stalemate on three straight ballots before adjourning until noon on Wednesday. McCarthy…
The Hill

Former Interior Secretary Zinke on Trump: His GOP influence is ‘absolutely’ waning

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is a representative-elect to Congress, said former President Trump’s influence on the Republican Party is “absolutely” waning after his endorsement of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) did not yield any additional votes for him.  Rep.-elect Zinke (R-Mont.) said in an interview on “CNN Tonight” on Thursday that the…
The Hill

Starting 2023 SAFE and strong

While year-end headlines painted a pessimistic picture for the future of federal cannabis reform following the failure of the 117th Congress to pass the SAFE Banking Act, like every new year (and new Congress) there are new opportunities presented. To be clear, congressional inaction on SAFE – after so many promising steps forward and with…
The Hill

Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis

The messy, drawn-out battle over electing the next Speaker is raising the danger of a debt limit crisis later this year, lawmakers in both parties warn.   Conservative rebels in the House are demanding that the next Speaker, whether it’s Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) or someone else, make a stand against passing a clean debt…
The Hill

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Conservatives lay out demands as Speaker vote freezes Congress

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U  To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9  –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*  *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
MAINE STATE
The Hill

Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday. The White House is starting 2023 aiming for the kind of bipartisan support that brought about the passage of last year’s CHIPS Act to boost U.S. production of microchips. Later this week, Biden is slated to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch…
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

A silver lining for House Speaker election: Freedom for C-SPAN

The failure to elect a Speaker so far in the House has one silver lining, at least for TV viewers. C-SPAN, the public service network that televises congressional proceedings and other matters, has full freedom to focus on whatever its camera operators find interesting — for the moment. Under normal circumstances, the majority party imposes…
The Hill

This just in: A lot of news really is ‘fake’

Being a pundit means never having to say you’re sorry. Pundits get things wrong all the time, but try to find one who admits he got it wrong. As the midterm elections approached, a conservative contributor on Fox News Channel said, without the slightest hint of doubt, that Democrats would suffer a “bloodbath” in the…
The Hill

Biden knocks ‘embarrassing’ House Speaker vote

President Biden on Wednesday called it “embarrassing” that the vote for House Speaker is “taking so long” following three ballots the day before in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to cinch the leadership post, leaving the new Congress in limbo. “It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing…
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

The Hill

840K+
Followers
92K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy