Playoff scenarios: Vikings will face Giants, Packers, Seahawks or Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 or No. 2 in the NFC. If they stay at No. 3 they're locked in for a first round matchup with the New York Giants. If the Vikings move up to the No. 2 seed, they'll wind up playing the Packers, Seahawks or Lions.

The only way Minnesota can move up is by beat the Bears at Soldier Field and the 49ers losing at home to the Cardinals.

Here are the playoff scenarios for the Vikings based on what happens in Week 18.

Vikings vs. Giants if...

Vikings beat Bears and 49ers defeat Cardinals or...

Vikings lose to Bears

Vikings vs. Packers if...

Vikings beat Bears

49ers lose to Cardinals

Packers beat Lions

Vikings vs. Seahawks if...

Vikings beat Bears

49ers lose to Cardinals

Seahawks beat Rams

Lions beat Packers

Vikings vs. Lions if...

Vikings beat Bears and 49ers beat Cardinals or Vikings lose and 49ers win

Lions beat Packers

Seahawks lose to Rams

Vikings' possible road to the Super Bowl

Let's look at this through the lens of the Vikings as the No. 3 seed. In such a scenario, the Vikings will host the first round game against the Giants. If they win they advance to the Divisional Round, which is where it gets very interesting.

In all likelihood the No. 2 49ers will take care of business against the Packers, Seahawks or Lions, which would put Minnesota on a trip to the Bay Area in the second round.

But if the 49ers are upset by the Packers, Seahawks or Lions, the Vikings would host the Cowboys or Buccaneers in the Divisional Round while the Packers, Seahawks or Lions would head to Philadelphia.

And that dream scenario would set the stage for a possible NFC title game in Minneapolis, though that would require the Vikings beat the Cowboys or Bucs and the Eagles losing to the No. 7 seed.

Again, this is all based on the current seedings. If Philly loses to the Giants on Sunday and the 49ers beat the Cardinals, the 49ers will be the No. 1 seed and Philly or Dallas would be the No. 2 seed, with the other taking the No. 5 slot.

Lots to chew on and we'll have 100% clarity a week from now.

