ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Claim a magnificent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

By dziefelnyp
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQLjV_0k1166br00

Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also see if the Bengals can make another playoff run.

Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer.

This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook and you can use your bonus bets on launch day.

Is it time to invest in the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten hot at the right time. They have gone on a seven-game winning streak leading up to their matchup against Buffalo, which was a good barometer for their chances in the playoffs.

Entering their Week 17 matchup, the Bengals are +470 to win the AFC on FanDuel sportsbook. That is the third-best odd behind Buffalo and Kansas City. However, the time to invest in them may be now as they are guaranteed a playoff spot, but they could have a bye with a win over Buffalo.

What do you say, Cincy? Does Joe Burrow have another playoff run up his sleeve? Back him and the Bengals at FanDuel.

What is the FanDuel promo code?
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get 200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21+. Offer available in Ohio only. Full T&C apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

  1. Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit of at least $10.
  5. Place a $5 sports bet to get $200 in Bonus bets.
  6. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.
Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a bonus bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

8 Ohio medical updates

ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
OHIO STATE
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s three written words offer united nation hope

As the words came tumbling off the tongue of Dr. Timothy Pritts, they seemed borrowed from the very best sports movies ever made. This was Gale Sayers declaring: “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him too.” This was Adrian telling Rocky: “Win!” This was Norman Dale telling his quintet of Hickory High Huskers: “I love you guys.” But this was more than mere heart-tugging dialogue. This was a nation’s prayers being answered in real time. “Did we win?” Damar Hamlin wrote, moments after waking up Wednesday evening, delivered to a bedside nurse and relayed to his doctors...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 137: Should Giants Start or Sit Key Starters in Philly Sunday?

To play or to not play? That is the question. The result of Sunday’s game means absolutely nothing on paper for the Giants. They are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC and are set to play whoever ends up being the No. 3 seed. Winning against the Eagles in Philadelphia could knock them out of winning the NFC East and demote them to the first wild-card spot. It could help their confidence heading into the playoffs. But at what risk? Do you risk one of your key players getting hurt and missing a playoff game? On a new episode...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests

CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio local governments walked away from millions of COVID-19 relief dollars: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of small governments throughout Ohio turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Statewide, 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply for the COVID-19 stimulus dollars or opted to return the dollars to the state, according to data from The Ohio Grants Partnership. Of those, 48 did not apply for the grant money.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
OHIO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy