FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Claim a magnificent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also see if the Bengals can make another playoff run.

Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer.

This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook and you can use your bonus bets on launch day.

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten hot at the right time. They have gone on a seven-game winning streak leading up to their matchup against Buffalo, which was a good barometer for their chances in the playoffs.

Entering their Week 17 matchup, the Bengals are +470 to win the AFC on FanDuel sportsbook. That is the third-best odd behind Buffalo and Kansas City. However, the time to invest in them may be now as they are guaranteed a playoff spot, but they could have a bye with a win over Buffalo.

What do you say, Cincy? Does Joe Burrow have another playoff run up his sleeve? Back him and the Bengals at FanDuel.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get 200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21+. Offer available in Ohio only. Full T&C apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Place a $5 sports bet to get $200 in Bonus bets. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a bonus bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER