Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy, ‘so proud’ of Raiders QB after whirlwind week

The 49ers edged out the Raiders on Sunday, but for the family of Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham, it was a win all around.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kennedy Stidham posted a touching message to her husband, who made his first career start after Raiders coach Josh McDaniels benched veteran quarterback Derek Carr earlier in the week.

“So. Beyond. Proud. No matter what. We love you,” Kennedy posted, also referencing the couple’s baby girl.

Kennedy Stidham supported her husband, Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham, on Jan. 1, 2023. Instagram

Kennedy Stidham would like a flag pic.twitter.com/gI6F8hS4Tx — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 1, 2023

Kennedy, who has been married to 26-year-old Stidham since 2019, cheered on the former fourth-round pick at Allegiant Stadium, where he threw for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss. She was featured on the CBS broadcast during a questionable call.

Despite the outcome, Stidham received plenty of love from his Raiders teammates, including wide receiver Davante Adams.

“I think every single person on the team said, ‘Man, get out of here with that. You balled out and you did your thing,’ ” Adams said, according to ESPN .

Kennedy Stidham in a May 2021 Instagram post. Instagram / @kennedystidham

Kennedy Stidham poses with husband Jarrett Stidham in December 2022. Instagram / @kennedystidham

McDaniels also lauded Stidham, whom he acquired in May 2022 following a trade with his former Patriots team.

“I thought Jarrett put in a great week of work,” McDaniels said postgame . “He knows what to do, he’s been in our system a long time and has that grasp of it. Understands what to do. I thought he executed a lot of things the right way today. Gave our guys a chance to make some plays down the field.”

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws against the 49ers on Jan. 1, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Kennedy Stidham and Jarrett Stidham in August 2022. Instagram / @kennedystidham

The Raiders will close out the season on Saturday against the Chiefs. From there, it’s been reported the team will explore trade options for Carr in the offseason.

Carr, who has been with the Raiders since 2014, stepped away from the team in the wake of his benching.