ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Utah vs. Penn State prediction: Odds and pick for the Rose Bowl

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugKYr_0k1163xg00

Bowl season winds down on Monday with a top-10 showdown between Penn State (10-2) and Utah (10-3) in the Rose Bowl. Not only are these two teams close in the AP College Football Rankings, but bookmakers are having a tough time separating them as the Utes sit as a modest 2.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions.

But rather than try to split hairs to find an angle on the spread for this matchup, bettors may be better suited looking towards the Over/Under for value.

Penn State vs. Utah prediction (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

One of the first things that sticks out in this matchup is that these offenses can both score in bunches — Utah averages 40 points per game and Penn State just under 36 — but they go about their business in different ways.

Utah is the more methodical of the two offenses and likes to impose its will in the run game to wear defensive units out. The Utes rank fifth in the country in rushing success rate and 11th in expected points added (EPA) per rush play, so you can expect a heavy dose of ground-and-pound from Utah in Pasadena.

Sean Clifford of Penn State
Getty Images

Penn State’s defense isn’t poor against the run necessarily, but they finished the season ranked 47th in rushing success rate and 36th in EPA per rush, so the advantage in the trenches is with the Utes when they have the ball.

But this isn’t a one-dimensional unit, either. Utah is also a very effective passing offense that finished 10th in passing success rate. The Utes may not be explosiveness, but they’re able to move the ball down field in a pragmatic, effective manner to set themselves up for scores.

Betting on College Football?

While Utah’s offense is slow, methodical and effective, Penn State’s offense relies on hitting big plays to get the defense turned around. That type of recipe should work out just fine for the Nittany Lions in this matchup as Utah’s biggest weakness on defense is limiting the big play. Penn State finished the season ranked 32nd in the country in explosiveness on offense, while Utah’s defense was 110th in the same metric.

Backing the over in a matchup that features a lumbering offense like Utah — the Utes rank 107th in seconds per play — is a bit scary, but Penn State’s ability to rip off quick plays and Utah’s inability to prevent them should more than make up for it.

Penn State vs. Utah pick:

Over 51.5 total points ( BetMGM )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Allar shares insight on emotional moment with Sean Clifford during Rose Bowl win

Drew Allar is officially stepping into the spotlight as Penn State’s quarterback of the future. Following the Rose Bowl, the former 5-star prospect should be the starting QB for the Nittany Lions in 2023. In Monday’s Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford started — and shined — in one final start...
PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant

A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Sinkhole Update

A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
DUBOIS, PA
abc23.com

State College Rape Case Challenged

An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Core boring work scheduled for Route 255 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County.   Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18 and running through Friday, Jan. 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thebablueprint.com

Ms. Hull announces departure from Bellwood

Ms. Beth Hull, the high school and middle school choral director, officially announced her departure from Bellwood-Antis at the end of last month. Ms. Hull has worked at B-A for 8-and-a-half years and will be moving to a new teaching position at Bedford Middle School this month, with her last day being January 17.
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT provides update on windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Friday, January 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek hourly from 8 a.m. through noon. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy