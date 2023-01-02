Puranas say that our next birth will depend on our last thoughts before death. If at the moment, we are full of worldly thoughts, our next birth will occur in the quagmire of worldly wants. If we think of god, it will take us in that godly direction. If you are full of greed and die, thinking of the legacy you are going to leave in the hands of somebody unknown, then you are going to be born with greed as your predominant nature or you may also be born as a snake that guards the wealth. If you are unable to leave your family members at the time of death, you will soon have the next birth in the same lineage.

