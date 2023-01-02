ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction Senior Expo Jan. 10 at Central Arizona College

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315Iam_0k115bjE00

Seniors and families from Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and neighboring communities are invited to attend the Apache Junction Senior Expo 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

It will be hosted by Independent Newsmedia and includes a nonperishable food drive to benefit Apache Junction Reach Out Inc., doing business as Superstition Community Food Bank.

There will be a variety of businesses with information on health care and wellness, home improvement, financial services, insurance, retirement living and more.

Vendors are being sought for the event.

“If your business can provide a healthier, happier and wealthier lifestyle for seniors, join us,” a release states.

Reserve your sponsorship today by calling 623-972-6101 or emailing AZads@iniusa.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix farm site slated for retail project

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Canal-front apartments planned in Phoenix

An artist’s rendering of the proposed apartment complex on Central Avenue. Courtesy of RAS Developments. An artist’s rendering of the proposed apartment complex on Central Avenue. Courtesy of RAS Developments. A Valley developer is planning a mixed-use, mid-rise apartment complex that will replace the iconic Hinkley’s Lighting building...
PHOENIX, AZ
chainstoreage.com

‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers

Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport

The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Talos Holdings Lands $85M for Phoenix-Area Project

Northmarq secured the financing package, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Talos Holdings has received $85.1 million in construction financing for The ONE at Mountain Vista, a 345-unit multifamily project in Mesa, Ariz. Northmarq secured the capital stack, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The financing includes a...
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

I-10 widening fails to get federal aid

CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
kjzz.org

Volunteers needed for Maricopa County's annual homelessness count

The Maricopa Association of Governments is looking for volunteers to help count the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix area. The Point-In-Time homelessness street count takes place in cities nationwide each January. Volunteers visit parks, alleyways and other areas where unsheltered people tend to sleep to try to get an accurate count of how many people in the region are homeless.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
ARIZONA STATE
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy