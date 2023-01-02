Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Identifies 22-Year-Old Killed in Elderon Incident
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's incident in Elderon. Alexander Watters of Wittenberg was killed after officers say he was shot during a confrontation at the home of an unidentified 79-year-old man. Officers say Watters had followed the man home from a nearby establishment early Tuesday morning, and confronted him after he got out of his vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Two teens arrested after armed home invasion in Marquette County
SHIELDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin arrested two people after receiving a report of an armed home invasion, where the suspects demanded items of value from someone they apparently knew. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 3 in the Town of...
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County Sheriff: Man in custody after claiming he was shot and his family was abducted
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody after a peculiar incident in Waupaca County where one man said he was shot and his family was abducted even though neither turned out to be true. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 it received a...
Oshkosh Police investigate dead dog found in apartment, ask for public's help
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside a residence located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case found up north
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a home on Green Bay’s east side. Police were looking for a person they believe has “vital information” about a shooting on Smith Street on December 20 that killed one person and wounded two.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County man held on $500,000 bond in alleged hammer attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - correction: This story incorrectly stated that Tyler Stately was out on bond in the case. The story has been updated to reflect that Tyler Stately remains behind bars. We regret the error. A Brown County man is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in...
Fox11online.com
Woman accused of making series of swatting calls in Bellevue
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A Bellevue woman is charged with making 17 fake calls to law enforcement for incidents ranging from drug use to disturbances involving weapons. A criminal complaint states Holly Arcand, 33, admitted to making false reports to police and said she was looking for revenge against the father of her children.
WBAY Green Bay
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox11online.com
Fox11online.com
wearegreenbay.com
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
WSAW
