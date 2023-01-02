ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Identifies 22-Year-Old Killed in Elderon Incident

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's incident in Elderon. Alexander Watters of Wittenberg was killed after officers say he was shot during a confrontation at the home of an unidentified 79-year-old man. Officers say Watters had followed the man home from a nearby establishment early Tuesday morning, and confronted him after he got out of his vehicle.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two teens arrested after armed home invasion in Marquette County

SHIELDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin arrested two people after receiving a report of an armed home invasion, where the suspects demanded items of value from someone they apparently knew. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 3 in the Town of...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman accused of making series of swatting calls in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A Bellevue woman is charged with making 17 fake calls to law enforcement for incidents ranging from drug use to disturbances involving weapons. A criminal complaint states Holly Arcand, 33, admitted to making false reports to police and said she was looking for revenge against the father of her children.
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County

EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh police investigating dog death

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating after a dead dog was found in an apartment. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive for a report of property management staff finding a dead dog inside an apartment unit. When officers arrived, they...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Man accused of falsely claiming to have been shot in Waupaca County

WAUPACA, Wis. (WLUK) – A man who allegedly falsely claimed he was shot in the chest and his family was abducted was charged Tuesday with three criminal counts. Ryan Lohrentz, 39, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He returns to court Jan. 31 for a balance of initial appearance.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
ELDERON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy