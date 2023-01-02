ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

January 2023 Spotlight

Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
City Hosting Event to Fight Obesity

Folks across North Alabama may be trying to lose weight for their New Year's resolution — and the City of Florence is hoping to help with that.
Alabama Leads the Nation in “Belfies”

First place is first place. In a recent nationwide survey, Alabama leads the nation is people taking the most “Belfies”. That is a selfie that shows your backside. Alabama is actually in three-way tie with South Carolina and New York for taking the most selfies that shows your bottom. The state that took the most selfies overall was Illinois.
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night/Sunday

COLD START: Temperatures are below freezing across colder pockets of North/Central Alabama early this morning with a clear sky and light wind. Sunny weather continues across Alabama today with highs in the 50s over North Alabama… and 60s to the south. The day tomorrow will remain dry; temperatures reach the low to mid 60s with a partly sunny sky. Some South Alabama communities will touch 70 degrees.
5 of the biggest shows in Alabama this January

Music lovers, there are so many can’t-miss concerts coming to Alabama this month. From country stars to a fan-fav Broadway show, you’ll want to put these performances on your calendar this January. 1. Crystal Gayle and Lee Greenwood—Auburn, Jan. 21. This legendary duo consists of two incredible...
Big buck photo contest launches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Provides Great Winter Recreation Opportunity and Celebrates Conservation Success Story

About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Mesoscale Discussion — Tornado Threat Locally Maximized Over Parts of Central Alabama & Southeastern Mississippi

SUMMARY… Tornado potential appears to be locally maximized at this time in a corridor from southeastern Mississippi into central Alabama. DISCUSSION… Latest radar loop shows a fairly organized band of strong/locally severe storms crossing the Tennessee Valley area at this time — within northern portions of Tornado Watch 007. However, at least transiently rotating updrafts have remained focused mainly within a zone from parts of southeastern Mississippi northeastward into adjacent western Alabama.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
