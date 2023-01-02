Read full article on original website
alabamaliving.coop
January 2023 Spotlight
Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
WHNT-TV
City Hosting Event to Fight Obesity
Folks across North Alabama may be trying to lose weight for their New Year's resolution — and the City of Florence is hoping to help with that. Folks across North Alabama may be trying to lose weight for their New Year's resolution — and the City of Florence is hoping to help with that.
Congress, teddy-bear surprise, gone country: Down in Alabama
A lot of people in Alabama, and the South, like to play up their country side a bit. Even if the closest they’ve come to a farm is their grad-school roommate’s little organic flower bed. It’s common to see occasional camo in Avondale and pickup trucks double-parked in...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
955wtvy.com
Alabama Leads the Nation in “Belfies”
First place is first place. In a recent nationwide survey, Alabama leads the nation is people taking the most “Belfies”. That is a selfie that shows your backside. Alabama is actually in three-way tie with South Carolina and New York for taking the most selfies that shows your bottom. The state that took the most selfies overall was Illinois.
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
alabamawx.com
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night/Sunday
COLD START: Temperatures are below freezing across colder pockets of North/Central Alabama early this morning with a clear sky and light wind. Sunny weather continues across Alabama today with highs in the 50s over North Alabama… and 60s to the south. The day tomorrow will remain dry; temperatures reach the low to mid 60s with a partly sunny sky. Some South Alabama communities will touch 70 degrees.
Which Alabama bachelor’s degrees pay the most money? It depends on your college.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Auburn University chemical engineering graduates made a median salary of $75,285 one year after graduation, the highest of any Alabama bachelor’s program, according to the 2022 U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
thebamabuzz.com
5 of the biggest shows in Alabama this January
Music lovers, there are so many can’t-miss concerts coming to Alabama this month. From country stars to a fan-fav Broadway show, you’ll want to put these performances on your calendar this January. 1. Crystal Gayle and Lee Greenwood—Auburn, Jan. 21. This legendary duo consists of two incredible...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Big buck photo contest launches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
courierjournal.net
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Provides Great Winter Recreation Opportunity and Celebrates Conservation Success Story
About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
utv44.com
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
alabamawx.com
Mesoscale Discussion — Tornado Threat Locally Maximized Over Parts of Central Alabama & Southeastern Mississippi
SUMMARY… Tornado potential appears to be locally maximized at this time in a corridor from southeastern Mississippi into central Alabama. DISCUSSION… Latest radar loop shows a fairly organized band of strong/locally severe storms crossing the Tennessee Valley area at this time — within northern portions of Tornado Watch 007. However, at least transiently rotating updrafts have remained focused mainly within a zone from parts of southeastern Mississippi northeastward into adjacent western Alabama.
Alabama woman finds trashed teddy bear with human ashes inside
An Alabama woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
