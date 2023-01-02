Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Cougars Hensley, Jones named to TNFCA 5-A All-State Team
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – More post season honors are coming the Cougars way. Campbell’s Landen Hensley and Devon Jones have been named to the TNFCA 5-A All-State Team. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/05/2023-5PM)
Former Vol catcher Evan Russell retires from baseball
Former Tennessee catcher Evan Russell announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that he was retiring from baseball after one summer in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Russell concluded a decorated career on Rocky Top this past June. "I wanted to give a brief explanation for why I decided to retire...
1450wlaf.com
LMU hosts annual rival games with Carson-Newman on Saturday
HARROGATE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The LMU Railsplitters are ranked in the Top 10 at 6th in the latest NCAA II basketball rankings ahead of a weekend South Atlantic Conference match-up. LMU men’s and women’s teams host arch-rival Carson-Newman on Saturday afternoon at Turner Arena. Former Campbell Lady Cougar Skylar Boshears stars for the C-N Lady Eagles.
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture
The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
wvlt.tv
Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
1450wlaf.com
Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette
Mr. Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette, TN and Barbourville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late Virgil Mills and Gertrude Bargo Mills Adams born on September 18, 1953, in Knox County, Kentucky. Gayley was...
Multiple UT buildings sustain 'major damage' after freezing weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 15 University of Tennessee buildings received "major damage" after a cold snap hit the region in December, according to the school. UT said 13 buildings also sustained minor damage, including Neyland Stadium. The university published a map showing what buildings are damaged and which have been...
1450wlaf.com
Kenneth Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb
Kenneth Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by the Cox & Son Funeral Home. Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is...
1450wlaf.com
Barbara J. Smith, age 87, formerly of Jellico, Tennesee
Barbara J. Smith, age 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico,Tennessee, and Brooksville, Florida, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. She retired as an Environmental Specialist for the State of Tennessee. Shewas a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Knoxville. She was preceded in death by husband,...
1450wlaf.com
Donna Kennedy is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
1450wlaf.com
Anna Marie Carter, age 89 of Jacksboro
Anna Marie Carter, age 89 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born April 5, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Oscar and Loretta Merritt Kundinger. Anna was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She loved being on the lake, gardening and swimming. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog, Kikka and her cat, Mia.
WATE
Local Veteran receives highest award from Tennessee Governor
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One local veteran gets to enjoy a night in the spotlight here in Knoxville. Johnny Titlow served in the US Army from 1975 to 2003 and now serves as the commander of VFW Post 5154. The Colonel Aide de Camp award is the highest...
WATE
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Year-end report...
Knox Pride opens new thrift store in South Knoxville, 'Knox Pride Thriftique'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride is taking a new approach to serving the LGBTQ community in Knoxville — thrifting. They announced a new thrift store called "Knox Pride Thriftique" built out of their old collaboration suite on Chapman Highway. They are still providing regular services such as a food pantry and a clothing closet but said they are now providing services alongside a thrift store.
1450wlaf.com
Owens dies following Nov. crash
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Doris Ann Owens has died following her collision involving a vehicle and a deer around daybreak on Nov. 30. On Sunday, Owens died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened along the four lane between Elkins and Dog Creek Roads. She was flown from the scene to a Knoxville hospital on the morning of Wed., Nov. 30, after the 8:15am collision.
WATE
What are Good Samaritan laws
Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee. Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee.
