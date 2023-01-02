ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Man arrested in fatal Upper Township hit-run

An Upper Township man accused of fleeing a crash that killed a pedestrian is in jail. Hugo Maucher, 50, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety. Maucher was heading north on Stagecoach...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue

Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
Fatal South Jersey shooting under investigation, cops say

Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Jersey that left one dead, Glocuester County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert said. Police responded to a shooting in the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Officers located one victim, who was later pronouncd deceased at a nearby hospital, according to police.
WOODBURY, NJ
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
Father Charges In Baby's Abduction In Vineland

A 22-year-old Vineland man faces multiple charges after he allegedly abducted his 7-month-old daughter. The abduction triggered an Amber Alert when the father declined to turn himself in,,the Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ramon B. Rivera, Jr., of Florence Ave. in Vineland allegedly fled with...
VINELAND, NJ
Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
