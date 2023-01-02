Read full article on original website
Man arrested in fatal Upper Township hit-run
An Upper Township man accused of fleeing a crash that killed a pedestrian is in jail. Hugo Maucher, 50, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety. Maucher was heading north on Stagecoach...
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue
Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
Fatal South Jersey shooting under investigation, cops say
Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Jersey that left one dead, Glocuester County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert said. Police responded to a shooting in the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Officers located one victim, who was later pronouncd deceased at a nearby hospital, according to police.
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
Father Charges In Baby's Abduction In Vineland
A 22-year-old Vineland man faces multiple charges after he allegedly abducted his 7-month-old daughter. The abduction triggered an Amber Alert when the father declined to turn himself in,,the Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ramon B. Rivera, Jr., of Florence Ave. in Vineland allegedly fled with...
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Vineland, NJ, Man Severely Injured Being Struck By Then Pulled Under Train
Officials in Vineland say a 74-year-old man suffered severe injuries Wednesday morning when he was struck by and then pulled under a train. The incident happened just after 11:00 in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street. First responders arriving at the scene found Marcelo A. Hernandez of Vineland...
Two indicted after being charged with killing man inside convenience store
Two men charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside an Atlantic City convenience store last fall have been indicted. Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, and Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
Man Charged For Fatally Stabbing Teen in Camden, NJ, Just 4 Hours into 2023
At midnight Sunday, residents of Camden welcomed the new year. Less than four hours later, the city registered its first homicide of 2023. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Flores-Chila has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old male. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says,. On Sunday, January...
southjerseyobserver.com
Have You Seen Angelina Rodriguez? Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old from Bergen Square. Angelina Rodriguez has been reported missing from her home on the 900 block of South 9th Street. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Arrest 3 More People Along Atlantic Avenue
Officials with the Atlantic City Police Department rang in the new year by arresting three more people in a troubled block in the heart of the city. The ACPD says on January 1st and 2nd, separate surveillance operations in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in officers arresting three people and seizing drugs.
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
18-year-old wanted on murder charges for West Philly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
Philadelphia police are looking for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe, who is accused of driving a stolen Jeep and hitting several cars in West Philadelphia on Dec. 28. A 78-year-old woman, Julia Mae Abraham, was inside her car when she was fatally struck.
Amber Alert canceled. Missing 7-month-old found safe, father in custody, cops say.
UPDATE: Father of 7-month-old whose disappearance led to Amber Alert is charged. An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old Vineland girl who authorities say was taken by her father was canceled Thursday morning after she was found safe, authorities said. The girl’s 22-year-old father, Ramon Rivera Jr. has been taken...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Residents and 1 From Georgia Indicted in Connection to Murder
Authorities say three people have been indicted in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City last September that killed one man and injured another. 31-year-old Malik Galloway and 22-year-old Amari Rex, both of Atlantic City, and 30-year-old Laquan Rex from Atlanta, GA, were indicted by a grand jury in Atlantic County on Tuesday.
