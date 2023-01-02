Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
Lafayette police arrest two teens in Olympia Drive arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two people wanted in a string of arsons on Olympia Drive. Lafayette Police Department isn't releasing the names of the suspects, both of whom face preliminary felony charges of arson, because they're 16-year-old boys. As we've reported, police say a...
WLFI.com
Man arrested after I-65 police chase
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
WLFI.com
West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
WLFI.com
Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
WLFI.com
Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
WANE-TV
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock...
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
Arson suspects 2
Reward offered for information on Lafayette arsons. Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two pote…
WLFI.com
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
WTHR
Lafayette Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023
We're one week away from the start of the 2023 legislative session. The Senate and House will meet separately next Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
UPDATE: The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an […]
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect pulled over in Indiana
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022 in a white, Hyundai Elantra.
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Police Department on vehicle pursuit
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Police Department. The following press release was posted on the Logansport Police Department’s Facebook page:. On January 4, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit. A gold in color Buick Century was traveling south on S. Cicott St. and struck the curb. Sergeant Funk activated his emergency red and blue lights to attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the Buick. The vehicle led officers in a vehicle pursuit through town and eventually traveled north on US Highway 35. The vehicle made a right hand turn into a church parking lot. The vehicle then began traveling south on N Royal Center Pike from the church parking lot. In the area of Royal Center Pike and 200 N there was a successful stop stick deployment. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop in the area of Indian Creek Road and 150N. A felony stop was conducted and the driver of the Buick Century was taken into custody.
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
Comments / 0