Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Lafayette police arrest two teens in Olympia Drive arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two people wanted in a string of arsons on Olympia Drive. Lafayette Police Department isn't releasing the names of the suspects, both of whom face preliminary felony charges of arson, because they're 16-year-old boys. As we've reported, police say a...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after I-65 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Arson suspects 2

Reward offered for information on Lafayette arsons. Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two pote…
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

1/4/23: Update from Logansport Police Department on vehicle pursuit

Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Police Department. The following press release was posted on the Logansport Police Department’s Facebook page:. On January 4, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit. A gold in color Buick Century was traveling south on S. Cicott St. and struck the curb. Sergeant Funk activated his emergency red and blue lights to attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the Buick. The vehicle led officers in a vehicle pursuit through town and eventually traveled north on US Highway 35. The vehicle made a right hand turn into a church parking lot. The vehicle then began traveling south on N Royal Center Pike from the church parking lot. In the area of Royal Center Pike and 200 N there was a successful stop stick deployment. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop in the area of Indian Creek Road and 150N. A felony stop was conducted and the driver of the Buick Century was taken into custody.
LOGANSPORT, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

