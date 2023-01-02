ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dmitry Krymov , 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.

According to Daily Star , Krymov and his wife fled Russia in March 2022 after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The pair moved to NYC and Krymov, an artist and playwright, premiered a new play off-Broadway on Saturday just hours before the fire destroyed the couple’s home.

Although the exact cause of the devastating fire has not been found, investigators believe it was the result of “some kind of malfunction of the heating device or because of a short circuit.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the fire at Krymov’s home over the weekend marks just the latest mysterious incident to befall a critic of Putin since the Russian leader invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

At least four top Kremlin officials died under mysterious circumstances last week after criticizing Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Alexander Buzakov and Alexei Maslov , who were ordered to produce submarines and tanks for Russia to use in Ukraine, passed away less than 24 hours from each other.

Another Kremlin official-turned-Putin critic, Pavel Antov , died after mysteriously falling out of an Indian hotel room window on Saturday, December 24 while on holiday to celebrate his 66th birthday.

Antov, who was named Russia’s “highest-earning elected politician” in 2019, had criticized the war in Ukraine just months before his mysterious death.

"A girl has been pulled out from under the rubble, the girl's father appears to have died,” he wrote on social media in June. "The mother is trying to be pulled out with a crane – she is trapped under a slab.”

“To tell the truth, it is extremely difficult to call this anything other than terror,” he added before suddenly deleting the post and apologizing for the “unfortunate misunderstanding” and “technical error.”

Vladimir Nesterov , yet another top Kremlin official dubbed Putin’s “rocket man,” then passed away a few days later from unknown causes on December 28.

Linda Hardy-Brasher
3d ago

Yeah a "malfunction?" It might have been a "malfunction" but it didn't malfunction by itself. I bet it had help. Seems like it's pretty dangerous and unhealthy to have ANY association with Putin.It doesn't seem like any place is safe there. So sad.

Reply(1)
21
Charles Crabtree Sr.
3d ago

Putinboy killing spree his friend his military Ukrainians anybody and everybody just kill kill kill !!!

Reply(11)
65
Lovethe USA
3d ago

It’s not a good time for Putin’s friends or foes they are all going out of the windows or dying in a fire,

Reply(8)
43
 

