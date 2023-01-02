Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Despite the current drawback, can whales help ETH soar?
Deep-pocket investors renewed their interest in ETH as the coin hit its highest value in three weeks. Buyers from the last few weeks were in slight profits, but on-chain data suggested a possible decrease in the coming days. Whales interested in topping up their Ethereum [ETH] holdings resumed their activities,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s prospects are better than BTC’s for the next 12 months?
ETH might be a better cryptocurrency of the future than Bitcoin. The chances of a strong ETH rally are still low. Now that the crypto market has wrapped up a bearish 2022, crypto investors are likely re-evaluating their portfolios in preparation for the next 12 months. All sorts of opinions have been presented but one CryptoQuant analyst caught our attention with his ETH analysis.
ambcrypto.com
TRON displaces Binance Chain in monumental metric, will TRX rally?
The TRON blockchain surpassed the Binance Smart Chain with respect to TVL valuation. TRX showed improved market strength while whales resisted using the TRON network. According to DeFi Llama, the TRON [TRX] blockchain ranked above the Binance Smart Chain [BSC] in terms of Total Value Locked. This came after the latter lost 19% worth of its TVL as of 3 January.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin retail investor interest has become key to its growth: Where are the whales?
Bitcoin saw increasing interest from retail investors, according to new data. However, whales continued to exit their positions as traders went long. According to new data provided by Santiment on 3 January, Bitcoin [BTC] witnessed a massive spike in interest from retail investors over the last six months. The king coin, which was affected by the bear market, could be impacted positively by the renewed interest from retail traders.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin falls beneath an area of support, is it the right time to short?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Dogecoin has posted some gains in recent days, measuring 7% since 31 December. This does not hide the fact that the higher timeframe charts showed a bearish bias...
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
ambcrypto.com
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the current status of MakerDAO for long-term MKR holders
MakerDAO reported a profit of more than $2.8 million through its real-world assets. The revenue generated by the protocol grew, alongside an increasing interest in the MKR token. MakerDAO [MKR], the protocol which was reigning atop the DeFi space in terms of TVL, lost its spot to Lido on 3...
ambcrypto.com
XRP: Here is what these bullish indications mean for your investments
XRP long-term holders remained convinced of an imminent rally in price. Despite the negative sentiment in the market, XRP’s price refused to plummet. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that, at press time, Ripple [XRP] exhibited a few bullish signs. This could lead the altcoin holders towards some gains in the new trading year.
ambcrypto.com
Here’s how Convex Finance [CVX] plans to change its staking game in 2023
Convex Finance announced changes to its staking rewards. CVX on-chain status was filled with ups and downs. As part of its 2023 reforms, Convex Finance [CVX] announced some changes to the way staking works on its protocol. In its 2 January Medium post, the Convex team noted that there were...
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic achieves strong bounce back, thanks to hash rate stimulation
Ethereum Classic’s hash rate bounced back slightly, potentially indicating increased network activity. ETC’s bullish momentum might be limited, according to its MA indicators. Every once in a while, Ethereum Classic [ETC] registers a large price pump that is usually associated with whale activity. The latest such event occurred...
ambcrypto.com
Hedera: Why low trading activity could put HBAR short traders in jeopardy
In the last 24 hours, HBAR has seen an uptick in the number of short-trading positions opened. However, with low trading volume so far, short traders might lose out. The intraday trading session on 3 January saw many traders bet against a rally in the prices of several altcoins, including Hedera [HBAR], data from Santiment revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Solana witnessed a massive decline in market cap, but here’s the catch
Solana, in the past year, has seen over $40 billion wiped out of its market cap. The alt has rallied by almost 60% in the past few days, but not enough to stem its bleeding market cap. Solana’s [SOL] community has gone “BONKers” since the release of its very own...
Stocks edge higher following signs of wage growth cooling
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and Treasury yields are falling on hopes that the nation’s high inflation will keep cooling after a mixed report on the job market showed that gains for workers’ pay unexpectedly slowed last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% early Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%. The government reported wages for workers across the country rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, the smallest increase since two summers ago. While that’s not good news for workers it is good news in the fight against inflation.
ambcrypto.com
ALGO is all pumped up for 2023 as Algorand crosses this paramount milestone
Algorand kicked off 2023 on a positive note with one billion transactions on its network. Decentralized projects helped ALGO reach its monumental landmark. Algorand [ALGO] is off to a great start in 2023. The network just crossed the one billion transactions milestone, which is a big deal as far as utility is concerned. But what does this all mean for Algorand and ALGO?
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche investors could witness an eventful start to 2023 thanks to these…
AVAX witnessed growth in its GameFi ecosystem in 2022. Metrics and market indicators suggested a continued price surge in the days to come. Avaxholic, a popular Twitter account that posts updates about the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem, recently revealed the most recent developments. ODOS, for example, announced a new integration with...
ambcrypto.com
Could this latest Ethereum development impact the price of ETH? Details inside
Ethereum recently saw a dip in the transaction volume on its mainnet. Ethereum price has, however, shown no signs of impact from the latest development. In recent weeks, the price of Ethereum [ETH] has been moving, at most, sideways. Of course, given that the cryptocurrency market witnessed a dip, this wasn’t exclusive to it alone.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche retests a $12 mid-December resistance: Can the bulls prevail?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Avalanche has made steady progress up the price charts over the past week. These gains could be undone over the next few days unless the bearish breaker was...
ambcrypto.com
Can Polygon’s growing ecosystem keep MATIC holders warm this crypto winter?
Polygon witnesses significant growth in its Defi and NFT space. According to new data posted by Polygon, the layer 2 solution was observed to be improving its presence in the DeFi space. This was indicated by the number of liquid staking derivates on the Polygon network which grew significantly over the last year.
Comments / 0