'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Calls Herself An 'Easy Target' Amongst Family Members After Kody Brown's Other Marriages Crumble

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Robyn Brown felt the brunt of Kody Brown 's splits with former wives Christine Brown , Janelle Brown and Meri Brown .

During the second installment of the Sister Wives : One on One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1, the 44-year-old told host Sukanya Krishnan she felt like a scapegoat for her ex-sister wives' marital issues with their formerly shared husband.

"When he does something that they don't like, I get blamed," Robyn claimed during the episode of the hit TLC series. "Maybe I'm an easy target."

SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM

"Because I have a tendency to just take it . And just not get jerky about it. I don't fight, it's not my nature to fight. I have to really, really get tough within myself to fight. I'm just absolutely more heart," she continued of her decision to not push back against certain family members .

The fracture in the Brown family began in November 2021 when the patriarch, 53, and his third wife announced the end of their 25-year union. In December 2022, it was revealed both his first and second wives decided to call time out on their relationships as well.

One of the main points of contention between the group was Kody's specialized treatment of Robyn and their children over his other partners and kids. However, according to his fourth wife, the ladies were also unwilling to repair their relationships with Kody.

"They handed [Kody] to me and said, 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically,'" Robyn alleged during the tell-all interview.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN FUELS DIVORCE RUMORS AFTER CELEBRATING THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KODY

One family member who's been extremely candid about her feelings towards Robyn has been Christine and Kody's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn — who did not mince words about her stepmother during a recent online Q&A that focused on her watching back the show's current season.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” the young adult revealed on her self-titled YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 21. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”

Lexi DuBoi
3d ago

she is so phony and can cry on demand but she really enjoys playing the victim and is not fooling anyone. She systemically eliminated all three threats to her agenda

