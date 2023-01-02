ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Two-time Super Bowl champ helps kick off charity fundraiser

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — On Friday, Jan. 6, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association and its partners will launch their 2023 charity campaign to connect families in need to fresh milk.

In addition to typical guests like the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Royalty, the Chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, business sponsors, and additional government leaders, former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith will be joining this year's festivities.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having played with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.

The group will launch the 2023 Fill a Glass with Hope fundraising campaign at 11 a.m. at the Dairymen's Food Court stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Fill a Glass with Hope connects families in need to fresh milk from local dairy farms across Pennsylvania. So far, the program has provided over 34 million servings of fresh milk through Feeding PA's nine-member food banks.

