Milwaukee’s Home Depot Holiday Power Tool Deals Are Still Amazing

Milwaukee’s power tools are hands down some of our favorite tools at The Drive . Whether it’s Hank O’Hop’s die grinder or my personal impact wrench , we swear left, right, and center by the blood red tools. There’s just one issue for most shadetree mechanics: price. Milwaukee’s quality comes with a cost, but not today as Home Depot’s holiday sales are still going strong, even after the New Year. So why not start the year off with a new set of tools!

I also threw in some hand tools and an insulated pair of Milwaukee overalls. Why? Because, well, most of the country is beneath quite a bit of snow right now. You can use all the help staying warm: Men’s Gridiron Black Zip-to-Thigh Bib Tall Overall .

Tools

Batteries

Hand Tools

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

More From The Drive