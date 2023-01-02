Milwaukee’s Home Depot Holiday Power Tool Deals Are Still Amazing
Milwaukee’s power tools are hands down some of our favorite tools at The Drive . Whether it’s Hank O’Hop’s die grinder or my personal impact wrench , we swear left, right, and center by the blood red tools. There’s just one issue for most shadetree mechanics: price. Milwaukee’s quality comes with a cost, but not today as Home Depot’s holiday sales are still going strong, even after the New Year. So why not start the year off with a new set of tools!
I also threw in some hand tools and an insulated pair of Milwaukee overalls. Why? Because, well, most of the country is beneath quite a bit of snow right now. You can use all the help staying warm: Men’s Gridiron Black Zip-to-Thigh Bib Tall Overall .
Tools
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (7-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag (50% off)
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/2 Batteries and Bag (2-Tool) (13% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (22% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit W/ (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger & Tool Bag (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Tower Light w/3-1/2 in. 21-Degree Framing Nailer, Two 6Ah HO Batteries (28% off)
- M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2 in. Impact Wrench w/Friction Ring (Tool-Only) (8% off)
Batteries
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion HIGH OUTPUT CP 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (45% off)
- M18 18-Volt 175-Watt Lithium-Ion Powered Compact Inverter with 5.0 Ah Battery (42% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion HIGH OUTPUT XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger (25% off)
Hand Tools
- SHOCKWAVE 1/2 in. & 3/8 in. Drive Metric/SAE 6 Point Impact Socket Set (72-Piece) (19% off)
- 3/8 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (56-Piece) (48% off)
- 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (153-Piece) (21% off)
- Mechanics Tool Set with SAE and Metric 144-Position Flex-Head Ratcheting Combination Wrenches (221-Piece) (10% off)
- SAE/Metric Combination Ratcheting Wrench Mechanics Tool Set (30-Piece) (6% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
More From The Drive
- Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha details The Drive’s best stories of last year
- Tire chains can be confusing, but no more thanks to Chris Rosales’ excellent explainer
- Aaron Cole tells us how buying an EV is going to get way more confusing this year
- Robbie Bacon’s foray into purchasing a motorcycle in Mexico is a story you all will want to read
- Kristen Lee is still impressed by the Kia Telluride , even after all these years
Comments / 0