Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Council member Howard Smith will not seek re-election

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo City Council Member Howard Smith announced Monday morning that he will not seek re-election in May 2023, after serving in the Place 4 position on the council for three consecutive terms.

Smith released a statement regarding his decision on Monday in which he offered perspective on his time in office, as well as noted a number of notable accomplishments.

“I am so grateful for the tremendous support I’ve received over the past six years and have truly enjoyed serving our community.” wrote Smith.

Among his noted accomplishments, Smith listed his participation in recruiting a number of new businesses to Amarillo, including the AA Sod Poodles Baseball Team, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Health, Amazon, Cacique, Buc-ee’s, and others. Further, he noted that during his tenure the council oversaw the completion of the Embassy Suites Hotel and the downtown parking garage, negotiating the continued presence of the American Quarter Horse Association’s world headquarters in Amarillo, and expanding internet service to underserved areas of the city.

“Although my current term ends in May 2023,” Smith continued, “I plan to continue serving the citizens of Amarillo and the newly elected City Council in whatever capacity they wish.”

Smith’s announcement follows similar recent announcements from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Amarillo City Council Member Eddy Sauer, both of whom have also decided not to seek re-election in May.

