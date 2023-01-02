Transfer portal O-lineman, just offered, is high on the Gamecocks

South Carolina remains active in the NCAA transfer portal, with the Gamecocks seeking to add a veteran offensive tackle to their 2023 class.

On Sunday, the Gamecocks offered Sidney Fugar (6-6, 330), a transfer from Western Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Fugar has been talking with offensive analyst and interim offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, and the conversations have gone well from both sides.

“Me and Coach Teasley talked a little bit and he kind of welcomed me, kind of felt like we had that special connection,” Fugar said. “I kind of trust him already after the little conversations that we’ve had. I just feel like South Carolina is definitely on top of my list now just from me having a little bit of conversation time with them.”

These contacts with Teasley are not the first for Fugar, who is a native of Waldorf, Maryland.

“Me and Coach Teasley actually go back from his days at North Carolina Central,” Fugar said. “He kind of told me the first reason why he even reached back out to me was because of my transitioning of my body the past couple of years compared to high school. He loves how precise I am with my punch and my kick step. He just loves all the great things I have on film. They definitely want a tackle to come in and take over.”

Fugar is going to move quickly with the process so he can enroll this month. He will visit Cincinnati Jan. 4 and is planning to visit USC this weekend. He’s also looking at Memphis for a possible visit. Though it is a dead period, transfers can visit as long as they’ve signed a written offer of admission or financial aid.

Fugar entered the portal in early December. He’s also attracted offers from Murray State, Northern Arizona, Southern Illinois, Northwestern State, Troy, Hawaii, Eastern Kentucky, ODU and East Carolina.

Fugar appeared in one game for the Leathernecks in 2021 and redshirted. He played in nine games this season and was named the team’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Recruiting notes

▪ USC is in the top 15 with safety KJ Bolden of Buford, Georgia. The others are Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss and Southern Cal.

▪ Defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler of Atlanta has USC in his top 13. The others are Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia.

▪ Defensive end KingJoseph Edwards of Buford, Georgia cut his list to 15 from over 40 offers. Making the list were USC, Alabama, Georgia, NC State, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Florida State, Oregon, Cincinnati, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt and Oklahoma.

▪ Transfer OL Marcellus Johnson , who has been offered by USC, picked up offers Saturday from Colorado and Auburn. Other recent offers include Virginia, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin and Missouri.

▪ USC basketball target Elijah Crawford was offered by Mississippi State.