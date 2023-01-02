Read full article on original website
WHSV
Harrisonburg Rescue Squad reaches milestone for 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad hit a milestone for 2022. The rescue squad reached over 10,000 calls in 2022 which is a new record for them. Gregory Cassis, chief of the rescue squad, said part of the reason why they have received more calls is because of the gradual increase in population. He said about 15 years ago, they were only responding to half the number of calls. This is significant because all members of the rescue squad are just volunteers.
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Adagio House
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Everyone is human, everyone is going to have bad moments, bad days but the more we are doing well the better care we can offer care to other people,” April Hepler explained. Adagio House was founded in 2018, since then they have provided support...
WHSV
Anicira Veterinary Center hosting ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A veterinary office will be hosting an event on January 11th geared toward helping decrease the population of homeless cats in the area. Anicira Veterinary Center’s annual ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event takes place each January, and staff say the event lines up just ahead of what many refer to as kitten season.
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The foundation for the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah was laid in 1981, beginning as a volunteer group in Waynesboro. Now, 41 years later, the organization is keeping with the same mission, providing hope for those in their care and their families. “We provide services...
WHSV
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of the New Year
Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year. Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length. Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via. The couple resides in Staunton.
WHSV
Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Central Valley Habitat for Humanity
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From repairing homes to building brand-new units, the Central Valley for Habitat for Humanity has been providing opportunities for affordable housing since 1988. “We just had a groundbreaking for one of the homes that we are getting ready to build. To see the hope in the...
theriver953.com
WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
WHSV
Augusta County Fire-Rescue stress fire safety amid space heater accidents
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “The issues are putting them too close to combustible materials; blankets, papers, furniture, things like that,” Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht said. Space heaters can be a fire hazard based on where they are and how they’re used. One of the most...
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
thenewsprogress.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
NBC 29 News
Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
WHSV
Dominion Energy expands on new equipment to meet demand
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy plans to meet the increased demand at its substation in Fishersville. With new structures and businesses emerging in that area, new equipment is being installed right at the source. The construction is happening only at the substation on Jefferson Highway because the site was...
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
royalexaminer.com
State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley
There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
wsvaonline.com
Proctor Retires From Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
WOODSTOCK, Va – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Major Scott Proctor following 30 years of service. Proctor began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff with Shenandoah County in October of 1992. Sheriff Tim Carter stated in a post on the department’s Facebook...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
