Manhattan, KS

wchstv.com

WVU football names Marshall as new receivers coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown has chosen a familiar face to fill an open slot on his offensive coaching staff. Bilal Marshall, who served as a graduate assistant during the 2020 and 2021 seasons at WVU, will return to Morgantown as the team’s receivers coach, according to a news release from the athletic department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Records: W.Va. man accused of assaulting woman who was found with 'significant' injuries

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is accused of beating a woman who was found with “significant facial trauma” in Preston County, West Virginia, court records said. Leonard Ray Baker, 47, of Tunnelton is charged with malicious assault after a woman was found beaten and unresponsive Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Preston County Magistrate Court.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

