MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown has chosen a familiar face to fill an open slot on his offensive coaching staff. Bilal Marshall, who served as a graduate assistant during the 2020 and 2021 seasons at WVU, will return to Morgantown as the team’s receivers coach, according to a news release from the athletic department.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO