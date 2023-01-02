Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
WVU football names Marshall as new receivers coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown has chosen a familiar face to fill an open slot on his offensive coaching staff. Bilal Marshall, who served as a graduate assistant during the 2020 and 2021 seasons at WVU, will return to Morgantown as the team’s receivers coach, according to a news release from the athletic department.
West Virginia school bus crash sends 15 children to hospital with minor injuries
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A school bus crash in West Virginia sent 15 children to the hospital. Officials told news outlets the students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed Wednesday morning. The Intelligencer reported that an Ohio County Schools official said the injuries...
Records: W.Va. man accused of assaulting woman who was found with 'significant' injuries
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is accused of beating a woman who was found with “significant facial trauma” in Preston County, West Virginia, court records said. Leonard Ray Baker, 47, of Tunnelton is charged with malicious assault after a woman was found beaten and unresponsive Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Preston County Magistrate Court.
Man accused of shooting at officers attempting to serve warrant indicted on weapons charge
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of engaging in a shootout with law enforcement attempting to execute a search warrant in Doddridge County was indicted in federal court on a weapons charge Wednesday, federal prosecutors said. Richard Edward America II, 45, of Salem, W.Va., was indicted by...
Investigation underway after fetus discovered behind building in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Buckhannon police said a fetus was discovered behind a building the day before Christmas Eve. Police said officers received a call about 8 p.m. Dec. 23 that a fetus had been located behind a building along Island Avenue, according to a news release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
