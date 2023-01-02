ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, ME

103.7 WCYY

Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies

Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WGME

Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
MAINE STATE
firefighternation.com

ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother

Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
HERMON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Island Teachers Give Back to Community

Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
BAR HARBOR, ME
ems1.com

Z107.3

First 2023 New Year’s Baby Born at Bangor Hospital

Congratulations to the proud parents of Bangor's first New Year's baby in 2023. Candace Godwin and Alec Buzzell from Bangor are the parents of a baby boy weighing 8 lbs, 2 oz and 21.5 inches long. The baby boy was born at 2:20 pm on January 1, according to a release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months

Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
HOLDEN, ME
94.9 HOM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Inmate death potentially caused by overdose

BANGOR — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the jail which they say may be due to a drug overdose. Tuesday night at approximately 8:20, officers were alerted to an unresponsive male inmate. Despite their efforts and help from Bangor Fire and Rescue,...
BANGOR, ME
