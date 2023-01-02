Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Related
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
Bowie is the SPCA of Hancock County’s Pet of the Week
Do you have room in your heart and home for Bowie? Bowie is a senior boy around 8 years old, and is a domestic shorthaired solid gray cat, that has been living at the SPCA of Hancock County since November. He was named after the famous singer David Bowie for...
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Island Teachers Give Back to Community
Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
wabi.tv
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night. TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened. Physician Andrew Ehrhard is...
First 2023 New Year’s Baby Born at Bangor Hospital
Congratulations to the proud parents of Bangor's first New Year's baby in 2023. Candace Godwin and Alec Buzzell from Bangor are the parents of a baby boy weighing 8 lbs, 2 oz and 21.5 inches long. The baby boy was born at 2:20 pm on January 1, according to a release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months
Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
1st Baby Born at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is a Boy!
Congratulations to Sarah and Devin Bray of Deer Isle, the proud parents of the 1st baby born in 2023 at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. Owen Lawrence was born at 8:06 a.m. on January 3rd, 2023 and weighed in at 9 pounds 5 ounces. The Birthing Department at Maine Coast...
Bangor Business Owner, Wife and Mother, Eliza Butler Passed Away New Year’s Day
I, like many, first crossed paths with Eliza Butler at her Bangor candy shop, Specialty Sweets. In fact, I think the first time I ever met her, I had gone in to pick out a special treat for my son who had just started potty training. He chose some chocolates in the shape of footballs.
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
wabi.tv
Gym goers work to get fit, as local fitness center gets New Year’s transformation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the New Year begins, many resolve to make some changes in their lives. One spot in Bangor where people go to fulfill their resolutions will also see some changes in the New Year. New Year, new you. That’s often the mindset when we begin a...
Can You Help The FBI Find This Notorious Maine Bank Robber?
Sometimes, it feels like Maine is turning into the wild west. When I was a kid, I don't remember ever hearing about a bank robbery happening in the State of Maine. Now, it seems like it is almost weekly happening. Over the last few months, two Camden National Bank branches...
foxbangor.com
Inmate death potentially caused by overdose
BANGOR — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the jail which they say may be due to a drug overdose. Tuesday night at approximately 8:20, officers were alerted to an unresponsive male inmate. Despite their efforts and help from Bangor Fire and Rescue,...
observer-me.com
Recent cutbacks reveal financial headwinds facing Bangor’s largest health care system
Recent moves by the Bangor region’s largest health care system to scale back or sell off services signal that Northern Light Health is facing some of the same financial headwinds as health care systems across the U.S. struggling to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those changes have included...
wabi.tv
Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail, authorities say possible overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating after a Penobscot County Jail inmate died from a potential overdose Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found a male inmate unresponsive in a quarantine unit at 8:20 p.m. Officers found other inmates attempting to resuscitate him. Medical staff was unable...
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0