Backpacker Radio #182 | Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, on All Things Avalanche Safety

Customer Service and Thru-Hiker Relationships: Why is it Important?. On long trails, the gear you take with you is all you have, it’s everything; your backpack and its contents are your home. Given that, you want to make sure you take the right gear loadout with you and buy from the brands that care for and really go out on a limb to help thru-hikers in a pinch. In our 181 days on the Pacific Crest Trail, we put our gear through the ringer. There were times we loved what we had, hated it, and honestly were just too tired to care. But I want to talk to you about the good and the bad customer service we experienced. While the reviews are isolated experiences we had, they may help you in making your own gear choices in the future. In my opinion, customer service is a part of the package; it’s helpful to know who you’re buying from before making a hefty gear purchase. My wife, Marie (aka Basecamp), and I shared many of the same things, but there were a few exceptions. She had more issues with gear, so including the two of us gives the best representation of our experience.

