Backpacker Radio #182 | Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, on All Things Avalanche Safety

Fears, Bears and Gear
For the past year or so, Brandee has asked me every few days if I am starting to get nervous. My answer has always been no. Until just a few days ago. This new quickening heart rate is now showing up every time I think of our thru-hike. And now that we are less than 40 days out, I am always thinking of our thru-hike.
Gear Blowouts // Customer Service and Thru-Hiker Relationships: Why is it Important?
Customer Service and Thru-Hiker Relationships: Why is it Important?. On long trails, the gear you take with you is all you have, it’s everything; your backpack and its contents are your home. Given that, you want to make sure you take the right gear loadout with you and buy from the brands that care for and really go out on a limb to help thru-hikers in a pinch. In our 181 days on the Pacific Crest Trail, we put our gear through the ringer. There were times we loved what we had, hated it, and honestly were just too tired to care. But I want to talk to you about the good and the bad customer service we experienced. While the reviews are isolated experiences we had, they may help you in making your own gear choices in the future. In my opinion, customer service is a part of the package; it’s helpful to know who you’re buying from before making a hefty gear purchase. My wife, Marie (aka Basecamp), and I shared many of the same things, but there were a few exceptions. She had more issues with gear, so including the two of us gives the best representation of our experience.
A Hike Powered by Spreadsheets, Vanity and Gear
Panic is usually not the best response to challenges, but sometimes it’s a motivator. It worked as the latter last month, when I realized how quickly my departure date was coming up. The only way to forestall the panic was to create a spreadsheet. Yes, I confess I am a chronic Microsoft Excel user. I keep track of my gear with a spreadsheet – and I keep track of my general income and expenses, and schedules for programs I’ve planned, guests I’ve invited, and so on and on. It was inevitable I would turn to Excel to plan my itinerary.
Top Tents and Shelters on the Appalachian Trail: 2022 Thru-Hiker Survey
Each year here at The Trek, we survey long-distance hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) about the shelter systems they use. In this post we’ll cover the trends from the AT Class of 2022. We’ll cover types of shelters used, satisfaction, size, and last but not least, the top brands and models.
4 Ridgerunners Share Their Top Advice for AT Thru-Hikers
“It’s just a simple trail,” says Jim Fetig, describing the Appalachian Trail. “It’s just a simple trail. Which is to say, it’s not a simple trail. There are people doing all the work that you don’t see as a hiker. Nor should you have to see it. But the point is that it takes 240,000 hours/year just to keep blowdowns cleared and the weeds cut.”
Meet Halle, Santa Monica Mountains Thru Hiker
In early December of 2022, I sat at the kitchen table at my parents’ house in my hometown at the base of the Santa Monica Mountains and decided to thru hike the Backbone Trail. I grew up in the Santa Monica Mountains of Southern California. I learned to hike...
On the Trail Again – Magic on the AZT 2023
I have never seen a cactus in real life. As an East Coast native, I am used to lush forests, clear streams, and rhododendron thickets. All my life I have lived in North Carolina and Tennessee, “the west” seemed like a far-off dream or a foreign land. Upon my entry into the thru hiking community, I began to learn about long distance trails. After my christening on the Appalachian Trail in 2021, I discovered a world of trails – far more than I could seemingly ever hike in a lifetime. One of the trails that stuck out to me was a trail that was slowly gaining popularity, the Arizona Trail (AZT).
Te Araroa: Days 1-4
Hello and greetings from the trail! I’m writing this post via my phone, so I think it might be short and kinda messy. Stats out off the way first: I’ve walked just under 50 miles so far, over the course of 3 days. Day 0: Getting to the...
