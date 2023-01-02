Brown County Young Achievers visit Villa Georgetown

On Dec. 18, members of the Brown County Young Achievers 4-H Club took homemade Christmas cards for the residents of Villa Georgetown and donated a bag of bird seed. Pictured are Sammy King, Stacy Smith, ( nurse at the Villa ) Missy Reins and Justin Smith.

The Brown County Young Achievers thanked the workers at the Villa Georgetown for making the visit possible.

Club members are grateful for having the opportunity to help and be present in this community.

If interested in helping The Brown County Young Achievers help out their community, join members for their first 4-H Club meeting of 2023. They meet at the Georgetown Jr/Sr High School at 4:30 p.m. on January 15, 2023.