WATCH: All 3 of Tom Brady's TD passes to Mike Evans vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got the breakout game they’ve been waiting for all season from Tom Brady and Mike Evans, as they connected for a trio of long touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-24 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers.

Brady found Evans from 63, 57, and 30 yards out for scores, doubling Evans’ touchdown total for the season, and helping the Bucs clinch the NFC South title and a return trip to the playoffs for the third straight year.

In case you missed them, or just want to watch them again for the 100th time, here are all three of their awesome touchdown connections from Sunday’s big win: